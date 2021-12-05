Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC trounced Bengaluru FC 3-1 in Match 18 of the ISL 2021-22 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium. Goals from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Ygor Catalau sealed the deal for the Islanders while Cleiton Silva scored for the Blues.

The match got off to a brisk start with both teams pressing high up the pitch. The chances began flowing almost immediately. Less than 30 seconds in, Bengaluru FC forward Cleiton Silva hit a crisp half-volley that cannonned back off the crossbar.

Mumbai City FC responded well to the effort. They got into their defensive shape despite allowing Marco Pezzaiuoli's side to dominate possession. Their efforts on one end yielded rewards on the other when the Islanders were given a penalty.

A cross into the box ricocheted around before it was headed high and into the box by a Mumbai City FC player. Bengaluru FC centre-back Alan Costa and Islanders skipper Mourtada Fall went up to win the loose ball in the box.

Costa seemed to win it but he unfortunately headed the ball on to his hands before clearing it. The referee spotted the error thanks to his assistant and instantly pointed to the spot. Igor Angulo stepped up to take the resulting penalty. He sent Bengaluru FC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way to open the scoring.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Igor sends Gurpreet the wrong way slots Mumbai City in the lead! 🤩



BFC 0-1 MCFC



#BFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 9' - GOAAAL ANGULO!Igor sends Gurpreet the wrong way slots Mumbai City in the lead! 🤩BFC 0-1 MCFC 9' - GOAAAL ANGULO!Igor sends Gurpreet the wrong way slots Mumbai City in the lead! 🤩BFC 0-1 MCFC#BFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/brbvBNly6R

Jayesh Rane then received a good chance following some excellent link-up play from Bengaluru FC. Rane was found outside the box by Naorem Singh, but hit his shot from the half-volley just wide of the far post.

The opportunity kickstarted the Blues' ascendance in the game and they eventually got themselves level in spectacular style. Mumbai City FC conceded a free-kick right on the edge of the box to stop a dangerous move. Silva stepped up and sent a right-footed curler past a helpless Mohammad Nawaz in goal to get his side back on terms.

With this pulsating ISL fixture level, the expectation was for both teams to go at it in a bid to take the lead. However, the game's tempo took a hit as the sides constantly conceded fouls to stem the flow after a frantic start.

Sandhu was then called into action later on after a dangerous free-kick was sent in by Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh. The ball evaded everyone and dropped just in front of goal. The Indian keeper reacted well to palm it away from the danger area.

There was late drama to come before the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute, Mandar Rao Desai botched a regulation clearance under pressure from substitute Edmund Laldrindika. Desai ended up bringing down the forward, leading to a penalty.

Sunil Chhetri stepped up to take it with an air of certainty. But his shot targeted at the bottom left corner was brilliantly saved by Nawaz. Chhetri ruffled his hair in disappointment as the sides went into half-time a few minutes later level at 1-1.

Mumbai City FC's dominance pays off as Bengaluru FC crumble to second ISL 2021-22 defeat

The second half began in less frantic fashion. Both Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC seemingly tried to gain the upper hand in less adventurous fashion.

It was the Islanders who eventually found themselves in front for the second time on the night. Jahouh sent a free-kick in from the left which was met at the far post by Mumbai City FC skipper Mourtada Fall. The centre-back rose high to head the ball over Sandhu and into the other corner of the net.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Jahouh's pinpoint free-kick delivery is met by Captain Fall in the box who towers a brilliant header past the opposition goalkeeper 😍😍



BFC 1-2 MCFC



#BFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 54' - GOAAAAAL!!Jahouh's pinpoint free-kick delivery is met by Captain Fall in the box who towers a brilliant header past the opposition goalkeeper 😍😍BFC 1-2 MCFC 54' - GOAAAAAL!!Jahouh's pinpoint free-kick delivery is met by Captain Fall in the box who towers a brilliant header past the opposition goalkeeper 😍😍 BFC 1-2 MCFC#BFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/vR71qTe42m

The goal was a brief moment of respite as the game returned to its cagey outlook once again for the next 10 minutes. Neither team could sufficiently disturb the other's defense and lacked the cutting edge when they got into the final third.

Mumbai City FC substitute Raynier Fernandes almost scored his side's third close to the 70-minute mark. Angulo found a pass from the left into Fernandes' feet. The winger then charged forward and unleashed a powerful drive from just outside the box.

The shot seemed to take a deflection and would've crept in if not for Sandhu's brilliance in goal. The Bengaluru FC custodian got down quickly and dived to his right to palm the ball away for a corner.

Jayesh Rane then got a fantastic chance to bring the Blues level. A lofted pass from the right found Chhetri unmarked at the far post. The Bengaluru FC talisman headed the ball into the path of Rane, who struck it first time on the half-volley. However, the shot from his weaker foot didn't have the sting it needed and was safely smothered by Nawaz.

Ygor Catalau sealed the match in the 85th minute. An excellent cross from Desai was met by Angulo, who nodded the ball into the turf and towards goal. The Mumbai City FC striker's header hit the post and came out. But Catalau reacted first to hit a venomous strike across Sandhu and into the bottom corner.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



A third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌



#HeroISL #LetsFootball FULL-TIME | #BFCMCFC A third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌 FULL-TIME | #BFCMCFCA third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/svfbqnc26k

With a 3-1 scoreline with five minutes to go, it really was game, set and match. Bengaluru FC failed to muster a response from thereon as Des Buckingham's side held on to pick up another crucial win in the new ISL season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mumbai City FC are now the ISL 2021-22 league leaders with nine points from their opening four matches. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC lie in seventh with just four points from as many games to begin the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh