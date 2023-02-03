"Bring on foreign referees..." - Indian football fans left fuming after refereeing errors plague ISL 2022-23

East Bengal secured only their fifth win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, February 3.

The game was enthralling from the get-go, but a few poor decisions from the referee marred it. The Blasters started on the front foot and it appeared that they should have been awarded a penalty in the seventh minute.

Adrian Luna’s corner found Rahul KP, whose header was parried away by Kamaljit Singh. However, the ball deflected off Suhair VP’s hands on the goal line, which was arguably in an unnatural position. The referee waved play on as the Blasters’ appeals went in vain.

Towards the end of the half, East Bengal’s players also claimed a penalty when Jake Jervis was tackled from behind by Victor Mongil. The referee once again did not point to the spot as chaos unfolded, with Alex Lima eventually being awarded a yellow card for protesting.

There were also a couple of poor offside calls and although the decisions did not trouble the outcome of the game, fans and pundits alike have certainly questioned the standard of refereeing. Furthermore, this was not the first time refereeing decisions have stolen the limelight in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC’s 2-2 draw with Odisha FC on Thursday, February 3, was at the center of controversy. The Juggernauts’ first goal was clearly offside, but the officials failed to spot it. They then chalked off a goal for offside, but Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela was in an onside position when he put the ball into the back of the net.

Following two poor decisions, Nasser El Khayati was fouled in the penalty box in what seemed like a leg-breaking challenge, but the referee failed to notice yet again. The Marina Machans felt hard done by poor officiating, which cost them two valuable points.

Fans call out poor refereeing standards in the Indian Super League

During the match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters, there was widespread agreement that the referee failed to take control of the proceedings. Fans have undoubtedly been dissatisfied with the officiating in the ISL in recent weeks. They took to social media to voice their opinions. Here are a few reactions:

Sreejith Sivan @_sreejithsivan_ . indian referees proving to be blind as usual #KBFC bring on foreign referees for gods sake. indian referees proving to be blind as usual #isl bring on foreign referees for gods sake 🙏. indian referees proving to be blind as usual #isl #KBFC

Vishnu Sajeev @mallu_gaijin



We have good referees but there are many mistakes and wrong calls happening...



#isl

#KeralaBlasters

#ISL Can you believe VAR hasn't been implemented in India yet? It's a scandal...We have good referees but there are many mistakes and wrong calls happening... Can you believe VAR hasn't been implemented in India yet? It's a scandal...We have good referees but there are many mistakes and wrong calls happening...#isl#KeralaBlasters #ISL

Kshitij Dhankar @KshitijDhankar

#ISL #AIFF #IndianFootball #EBFCKBFC I want to give one suggestion to ISL and AIFF that please tighten the rules of eye sight for the referees. Nowadays referees seems to be with very poor eye sight or sometime they're almost blind and they can't see clear foul or penalty🤷🏽‍♂️. I want to give one suggestion to ISL and AIFF that please tighten the rules of eye sight for the referees. Nowadays referees seems to be with very poor eye sight or sometime they're almost blind and they can't see clear foul or penalty🤷🏽‍♂️. #ISL #AIFF #IndianFootball #EBFCKBFC

Zayn🇵🇹 @FcB_Z4YN7



#ISL #KBFC Referee blind as usual.Please get them a TV on the sideline, let them see the replay if VAR ain't possible 🤌 Referee blind as usual.Please get them a TV on the sideline, let them see the replay if VAR ain't possible 🤌#ISL #KBFC

ANUNOY DEB ROY @Anunoydebroy @IndSuperLeague @ChennaiyinFC @OdishaFC Please change referees. These guys are worst and end all the excitement in the league. When will you guys start acting on these issues? Atleast introduce VAR if not foreign referees. #isl @IndSuperLeague @ChennaiyinFC @OdishaFC Please change referees. These guys are worst and end all the excitement in the league. When will you guys start acting on these issues? Atleast introduce VAR if not foreign referees. #isl

Triyasha Chatterjee @thebarcalady



#ISL #IndianSuperLeague Kuchh bhi bollo the Indian Super League referees are killing the essence of the game!! Kuchh bhi bollo the Indian Super League referees are killing the essence of the game!!#ISL #IndianSuperLeague

Calls to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the ISL have also been raised. Fans have also voiced for better training facilities for match officials to improve their standards.

T.N. Raghu @tnrags @akhil7prakash @ChennaiyinFC A pre-season is needed for referees as well. The main problem, however, is they don't get to officiate in high-pressure matches to prepare well for ISL. @akhil7prakash @ChennaiyinFC A pre-season is needed for referees as well. The main problem, however, is they don't get to officiate in high-pressure matches to prepare well for ISL.

IFTWC - Indian Football @IFTWC



The management must ensure that only experienced and capable referees are given the responsibility to officiate the 1st Division matches.



And it's about time we introduced VAR in the ISL? The refereeing in the last two ISL games was nothing short of a disaster.The management must ensure that only experienced and capable referees are given the responsibility to officiate the 1st Division matches. #ISL And it's about time we introduced VAR in the ISL? The refereeing in the last two ISL games was nothing short of a disaster. The management must ensure that only experienced and capable referees are given the responsibility to officiate the 1st Division matches. #ISLAnd it's about time we introduced VAR in the ISL?

Kshitij Dhankar @KshitijDhankar .

#ISL #Indianfootball #EBFCKBFC East Bengal defeated KBFC in one of most debatable match of the season. Instead of teams you have to talk more about referee decisions. At this phase of league where a single point matters refereeing must be on his best but here it's all reverse East Bengal defeated KBFC in one of most debatable match of the season. Instead of teams you have to talk more about referee decisions. At this phase of league where a single point matters refereeing must be on his best but here it's all reverse😐.#ISL #Indianfootball #EBFCKBFC

ISL தமிழ் Memes @TheISLtamil How's that odisha FC First Goal allowed?

How's that Not penalty to Chennaiyin FC?

Answer by referee we See its Chennaiyin FC so we won't give decisions on your side. How's that odisha FC First Goal allowed?How's that Not penalty to Chennaiyin FC?Answer by referee we See its Chennaiyin FC so we won't give decisions on your side.

The inconsistent decisions have taken a toll on the fans as the ISL enters its business end. With playoff spots at stake for several teams, a poor refereeing decision could change the entire course of a club's season.

