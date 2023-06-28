Chennaiyin FC bids farewell to star midfielder Prasanth Mohan

Two-times ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have announced the departure of their star midfielder, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni. The 26-year-old player, originally from Kozhikode, Kerala, joined the Marina Machans in 2022 after an impressive five-year stint with Kerala Blasters FC.

During his time with Marina Machans, Prasanth Kumar made a notable impact, featuring in 15 matches and leaving a lasting impression on both fans and teammates.

His standout moment came when he scored a goal against Bengaluru FC at Marina Arena last season, showcasing his talent and contributing to the team's success. His presence on the field was instrumental in driving the team towards their goals.

CFC expressed their gratitude towards Prasanth Kumar for his contributions and wished him the very best in his future endeavors. The club's management took its social media to acknowledge his professionalism, hard work, and positive influence on the team.

Prasanth's departure marks the end of an era for Chennaiyin FC, but the club remains committed to nurturing fresh talent and continuing its pursuit of success in the upcoming seasons. The club is now set to focus on finding a suitable replacement to maintain its competitive edge in the upcoming seasons.

Will Chennaiyin FC plan for redemption with Owen Coyle's return?

After enduring three disappointing seasons without qualifying for the playoffs since 2020, Chennaiyin FC are looking ahead and planning for a brighter future. The club has already witnessed the departure of key players such as Anirudh Thapa and Edwin, but there are positive developments on the horizon.

With the confirmation of Owen Coyle's return as the team's coach, Chennaiyin FC fans can anticipate a renewed sense of optimism. Coyle's previous stint with the club was marked by success, including an ISL runner-up finish in 2019-2020. His experience and expertise are expected to breathe new life into the team.

One aspect that bodes well for Marina Machans is the presence of several talented youngsters within their ranks. Players like Akash Sangwan and Sajal Bag have shown promise and have the potential to make a significant impact on the team's fortunes. With a solid core squad to work with, the next coach will have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for the future.

