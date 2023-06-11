ISL 2023-24: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have reportedly managed to rope in Owen Coyle for the second time after the Scottish international left the club in 2020.

A renowned face in Marina Arena, the 56-year-old nearly steered the Blues to the club's third ISL title only to be beaten by ATK Super Giants (ATK Mohun Bagan before) in a behind-closed-doors final in Goa three years ago.

Following an unbelievable run that led to a silver medal, the Blues and Owen Coyle struggled to reach a mutual agreement that lead to the Scot joining Jamshedpur FC. Although the former Bolton Wanderers manager was unable to provide playoff football during his first season with the Red Miners, his second campaign proved to be an enjoyable one as Jamshedpur won the League winners shield in 2022.

Owing to family reasons, Owen Coyle left Jamshedpur FC a year ago and joined the Scottish second division outfit Queen's Park FC. That move did not pan out like he would have wanted as they missed out on a playoff spot by a whisker. This triggered him to depart from the club.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have struggled massively over the past few years, thereby sacking three coaches in the process including Csaba Laszlo, Bozidar Bandovic, and Thomas Brdaric.

The Chennaiyin FC head coach has a task cut out during his second spell at the club. Nerijus Valskis, Edwin Sydney, Rafael Crivellaro, Vishal Kaith and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who were some of the star-studded performers from Owen Coyle's side in 2020, have left the club in recent years.

Additionally, his former assistant coach Sabir Pasha, who was part of the club between 2016 and 2022, also confirmed his departure from the club last year. Raman Vijayan, who has a wealth of experience under his belt, succeeded Sabir and deputized for Thomas Brdaric last campaign.

