Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Two teams eyeing that final playoff spot are set to lock horns, as Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, April 4.

The Marina Machans have been inconsistent this season, yet two wins in their last three games have propelled them closer to sixth-placed Bengaluru FC. A victory on Thursday would elevate them two points above BFC and position them as favorites to qualify for the playoffs.

Drama has been a recurring theme in Chennaiyin FC’s recent matches. In their last three games, they secured a victory over Odisha FC with a last-minute strike by Jordan Murray, but it was followed by a 1-0 defeat to bottom team Hyderabad FC. However, they bounced back with a stunning 3-2 victory against Mohun Bagan, courtesy of Irfan Yadwad’s stoppage-time winner.

Owen Coyle will want consistency in the final three games, recognizing the significant opportunity to secure a top-six finish. Addressing the media before the game, Coyle urged caution and believes that this will be a tough game.

"Jamshedpur have a very good side. They have some outstanding Indian and foreign players, and I think they would feel that they probably should have had more points as well. I know the quality they have, with exciting talents, and this will be a tough game."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have experienced a slump in recent weeks, remaining winless in their last three games. However, they share the same points tally as Chennaiyin FC, making a victory crucial for both teams’ playoff aspirations.

Under Khalid Jamil’s leadership, the Red Miners have adopted an attacking approach, while showing fluidity in forward areas. Despite recent results, they enter the game as slight favorites and will aim to end their winless streak.

Similar to his counterpart, Jamil also emphasized caution ahead of the game, recognizing the necessity of being resolute at the back to secure a positive outcome (via club's official website):

"They’re a formidable team, boasting talented foreign & Indian players. Their performance under their coach has been commendable, and even their Indian players have shown quality. However, we need to approach this upcoming match with caution. It won’t be an easy game."

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday, April 4, from 7.30 pm IST.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Vincy Barretto, Jiteshwor Singh, Connor Shields, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoi Meetei, Jordan Murray.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK) Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, PC Laldinpuia, Wungngayam Muirang, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC have always started their home games with a high-pressing approach and intent. They aim to maintain this to force turnovers and score an early goal. Furthermore, they could plan to capitalize on Jamshedpur’s high defensive line by utilizing the pace of Vincy Barretto and Jordan Murray.

In contrast, Jamshedpur will depend on their foreign talents - Jeremy Manzorro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Javier Siverio - to lead their offensive efforts. This clash appears evenly matched and could ultimately be decided by which team displays greater efficiency in front of goal.

Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC