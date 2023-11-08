Churchill Brothers defeat Real Kashmir 3-1 courtesy of a two-minute brace from Ricardo Dichiara | I-League 2023-24

Churchill Brothers pounced on the defensive mistakes of Real Kashmir FC to register an impressive 3-1 win on Wednesday (8 November).

Real Kashmir's defence looked in disarray at home as they handed over the Red Machines their first win of the season. Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara was the star for the Goa-based club as he netted a brace inside two minutes during the second half.

Churchill Brothers dominated the game right from the start as Real Kashmir's defenders failed to match the physicality of the game despite playing at their home.

It was sheer panic under pressure from Real Kashmir as they conceded the first goal in the 25th minute after Carlos Lomba redirected the ball to the back of his own net trying to stop a shot from Emiliano Callegari Torre.

Real Kashmir were lucky not to ship any further goals during the first half as the visitors went back with a 1-0 lead after the first half.

Churchill Brothers notched up their first win of the I-League 2023-24 season

In the second half, the Red Machines looked to score goals and Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara netted a volley in the 60th minute after Real Kashmir failed to clear a long ball.

Just one minute later, Dichiara sealed the victory for Churchill Brothers as he completed his brace with another goal. Ateeb Ahmed Dar pulled one goal back for the home side in the 70th minute but it was the only goal they scored.

In the 71st minute, Gnohere Krizo earned himself a red card to leave the home side with one man down. From there, Edgardo Malvestiti's men did well to defend their two-goal lead and complete a comfortable 3-1 win over Real Kashmir.

However, their goalkeeper Subhashish Roy Chowdhury earned himself a red card in injury time to spoil the party.

Churchill Brothers will now face Rajasthan FC in their next I-League game, while Real Kashmir will take on TRAU in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.