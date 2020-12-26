ISL 2020-21: Confident of playing a good match against Hyderabad, says Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters are one of three teams yet to pick up a win in the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL). However, there has been a marked improvement in their form in recent times. While it seemed that SC East Bengal would secure their first-ever ISL victory, Kibu Vicuna's men dug deep and managed a draw late in the game.

Ahead of their fixture against Hyderabad FC, Kibu Vicuna said that he is encouraged by what he has seen in the training sessions so far. He added that the side has been improving and he feels confident that the Kerala Blasters would give a good account of themselves.

"Every game is difficult. Hyderabad is playing well. They played well against Mumbai. We are also training well. We are improving and taking forward steps. I am confident that we will play a good match tomorrow.”

“I think in the last match we had got a good number of chances. We are improving in this aspect of the game. We also have Sahal (Abdul Samad), Rohit (Kumar) who are coming up from behind. Hopefully, we are going to get better in the next few games,” the Kerala Blasters head coach said.

Vicuna also stated that he would have liked to secure all three points against SC East Bengal.

“We wanted three points (in the last match). We scored in second-half injury time. Even after the goal, we had a good chance. In the second half, we improved. We were better than East Bengal,” he added.

Kerala Blasters secure Sergio Cidoncha replacement

With Sergio Cidoncha out for the season, questions have been asked about the replacement of the club captain. Vicuna said that the Kerala Blasters have got a replacement who will join the rest of the squad for the second leg of fixtures to begin in January.

“We have got a replacement. He can join as soon as possible. He will do quarantine and he will be available since the beginning of January,” the Kerala Blasters head coach concluded.