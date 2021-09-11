Coach Dennerby hails Jharkhand govt, reveals Bala Devi is likely to miss AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Indian women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby is aiming for a successful campaign at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 but he isn't hopeful of striker Bala Devi getting fit on time.

The senior women's team has been training in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, since mid-August ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, which will be held from January 20-February 6, 2022.

The Jharkhand government has provided training facilities as well as a bio-secure bubble for the athletes. Impressed by the facilities, Dennerby thanked the Jharkhand government for stepping in and providing help amidst the pandemic.

"We are very happy with all the support that we are getting here in Jamshedpur," said coach Dennerby. "The facilities are excellent, and we can avail the training pitches, gyms and pools any time we want. I'd like to thank the Jharkhand government on behalf of the entire team."

Dennerby and the girls eye knockout stages

Dennerby said they have put together a strong squad and the girls are eyeing the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, which will be a huge success for the team.

"I think we've got a good squad already and we have different types of players," said Dennerby. "Some have speed, some are strong, some are good in one-vs-one situations. We will definitely make the effort to reach the knockout stages, or the quarter-finals. That would be big for us. We know that we will have some tough opponents along the way, but we will give it our best."

#IndianFootball



Takeaways from Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby's press conference:



- Need to play 10 games to be ready for Asian Cup.



- Reaching QF the target.



- Bala Devi nursing ACL injury. Faces race against time to be fit for Asian Cup. pic.twitter.com/8trADDuxIq — Kaushal Shukla (@KasualShukla) September 11, 2021

Striker Bala Devi likely to miss upcoming Asian Cup

Dennerby also revealed that Bala Devi, the country’s biggest name in women’s football, is likely to miss the 2022 Asian Cup. Devi underwent surgery for ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and it might take her over two months to recover.

“For her it will be really tough to be ready for the Asian Cup,” said Dennerby.

Also Read

Also read: Hyderabad FC sign localite Abhinav Mulagada

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee