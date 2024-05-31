Dimitrios Diamantakos signs for East Bengal FC, ending the transfer saga - Reports 

The long-awaited Dimitrios Diamantakos transfer saga is reportedly set to conclude, with East Bengal FC to secure the forward's signature ahead of the upcoming season.

According to the Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao, Diamantakos has signed a two-year deal with the Red and Gold Brigade, with the official announcement expected once the transfer window opens on June 12.

Sportskeeda exclusively reported in April this year that contract negotiations between the Greek forward and Kerala Blasters FC had stalled as both parties struggled to reach an agreement.

Just two weeks ago, Diamantakos eventually announced his departure from Kerala Blasters on social media, with the competition heating up between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC for his signature.

"You made me feel more welcomed than ever and I couldn’t be more grateful about that. The continuous support and love that i have received since day one from our fans has been incredible. Thank you @kbfc_manjappada. I will always remember you and I wish you the best of luck!!" he wrote.

The former Olympiacos striker joined the Blasters ahead of the 2022-23 season and made an instant impact. He made 44 appearances for them, scoring 28 goals and providing seven assists. He was also the joint top-scorer in the ISL last season with 13 goals.

Although he didn’t win any major trophies, he was a key figure under Ivan Vukomanovic, helping Kerala Blasters finish in the top six in both seasons. His departure will undoubtedly be a massive loss for the Yellow Army, given his exceptional goal-scoring ability.

Dimitrios Diamantakos is a statement signing for East Bengal FC

Signing Diamantakos is an important move for East Bengal, given their ambitions to compete with the top teams in the league next year. Adding the striker will also improve their squad depth, which is crucial as they prepare to compete in four competitions next season.

The Greek forward is not only efficient in front of goal but also excels in hold-up play, has strong technical ability, and is formidable in the air, making him a versatile forward. With Cleiton Silva already in their ranks, Diamantakos can thrive as a second striker or even serve as the focal point, allowing Silva the freedom to drop deeper and create chances.

Either way, East Bengal are clearly assembling a strong squad, with Hijazi Maher and Saul Crespo likely to extend their contracts. There is also a solid Indian attacking core in Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Their Super Cup victory last season failed to mask their poor performances in the ISL, and thus they will be determined to improve in the league while also aiming to qualify for the AFC Champions League 2 group stages.