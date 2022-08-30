Durand Cup 2022: Determined FC Goa stage comeback to deny Bengaluru FC an easy win

With an important game still to come, Bengaluru FC squared up against a young FC Goa side at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 30. Since their opening fixture against Jamshedpur FC, the Blues have maintained their position as the favorites in Group A.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs have had a turbulent start to their 2022 Durand Cup campaign. The reigning champions started their 2022 Durand Cup campaign against home side Mohammedan SC and were defeated 3-1. Deggie Cardozo's side picked up the pieces in their second group game against the Indian Air Force FT but their hopes were cut short by Jamshedpur FC.

The two kicked off with Simon Grayson's men looking more ambitious and hungry for a win. The Blues pressed high up the pitch and gave FC Goa's defenders and midfielders a tough time during their build-up phase. However, Bengaluru FC were struck with a blow after Prince Ibarra pulled a muscle mid-way through the half and had to be substituted.

But Grayson's worries did not last too long. The Blues were awarded a freekick just outside the FC Goa box. Sunil Chhetri stepped up to take it and placed the ball towards the left of Hrithik Tiwari. The Gaurs custodian was helpless as he watched the ball go into the net, giving Bengaluru FC a lead in the 24th minute.

The goal gave Grayson's side a much-needed push as they hunted for a second goal. Defensive midfielder Bruno Ramires found Udanta Singh in space and passed the ball to him. The pacy winger sent in a delightful cross that was eventually met by Sivasakthi, who had come on to replace the injured Ibarra.

Bengaluru FC continued the first half with the same intensity. Danish Farooq ran his lungs out as the Blues midfielder charged down for every loose pass or poor control made by a FC Goa player. Simon Grayson's side went into the dressing room at half-time with a comfortable two-goal lead.

FC Goa stun Bengaluru FC as they manage to get away with a point

The second half started with FC Goa looking brighter amongst the two teams. Cardozo's side were linking up properly and putting together a string of passes in the opposition's half. The Gaurs were gifted with an opportunity after Rohit Kumar's back pass was picked up by Phrangki Buam. Buam managed to dribble past a few defenders before calmly finishing the move off with a goal.

The Gaurs increased their intensity after the goal and were looking to add a few more against star-studded Bengaluru FC. Moments later, their intentions bore shape during a throw-in close to the opposition's box. Sunil Chhetri gave the ball away under high pressure from the Goa outfit. Vasim Inamdar eased the ball towards Lesly Rebello, who managed to sneak it past Amrit Gope in goal.

The equalizer gave the Gaurs much-needed hope in the game while the Blues were now looking to score a winner. However, Hrithik Tiwari stood like a wall and managed to keep his side in the game. The match eventually ended 2-2, with the Gaurs slightly hindering Bengaluru FC's hopes of finishing at the top of the table.

