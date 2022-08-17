Durand Cup 2022: Dominant Bengaluru FC edge past young Jamshedpur FC

A young Jamshedpur FC side squared up against star-studded Bengaluru FC for their 2022 Durand Cup opener at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 17.

After last evening's fixture between Mohammedan SC and reigning champions FC Goa, in which the former picked up all three points, a win was necessary for either side. Bengaluru's newest full-back recruits Prabir Das and Hira Mondal made it to the starting line-up, while Roy Krishna, Aleksandr Jovanovic, Amrit Gope and Faisal Ali were on the bench.

The match kicked off with Simon Grayson's side pressing high, keeping the young Jamshedpur FC under constant pressure near their box. However, Carlos Santamarina's boys had the ability to withstand the physicality of this rejuvenated Blues side. Skipper Mandi looked promising with his composed demeanor as he led his team from the back. The young defender, who impressed former first-team gaffer Owen Coyle last season, lived up to his reputation.

However, Grayson's side were physically imposing and kept mounting pressure on the Jamshedpur FC backline. Most of the Blues' attacks were constructed from the right flank, where the skillsets of both Udanta Singh and Prabir Das complemented each other and out-paced the opposition wingers.

Bengaluru FC's left flank was comparatively silent. This was due to Leon Augustine's inability to keep possession and Hira Mondal staying behind, not adding numbers up front on most occasions.

As the half-progressed, Simon Grayson's side looked unstoppable with waves of attacks flooding the Jamshedpur FC box. Udanta Singh had a clear chance but the winger's lack of composure inside the box allowed the Red Miners to get numbers behind the ball as the chance went begging.

Not long after Udanta's miss, the Blues found themselves ahead in the game. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was unmarked inside the box during a set-piece and the forward calmly converted Prabir Das' corner.

Jamshedpur FC's second half goal was not enough against Bengaluru FC

The Blues came out of the tunnel to start the second half with an advantage. The initial moments of the second 45 minutes were similar to that of the first.

Grayson's men were mostly in the Jamshedpur FC half, intercepting second balls and restarting attacks. Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam had a clear opportunity to build on the lead. Leon Augustine whipped in a well-measured cross from the left flank, but the midfielder's effort was wide off the mark.

Roy Krishna was introduced deep into the second half. The Fijian's introduction witnessed more diagonal runs into the box while Udanta and Prabir combined to find room for crosses. It did not take Krishna long to find the back of the net. The former ATK Mohun Bagan star combined with Sunil Chhetri to finish the move, giving the Blues a comfortable lead.

Debutant Hira Mondal, who is known for defensive contributions, was sent off for a poor tackle. From the resulting free-kick, Jamshedpur FC's Rishi found an opening amidst a crowd of Bengaluru FC players to turn it in.

The goal gave Carlos Santamarina's side some hope of looking for an equalizer. But the Blues held on to their lead and saw it through to the final whistle, bagging three points in their opening encounter at the 2022 Durand Cup.

