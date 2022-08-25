Durand Cup 2022: Improved Emami East Bengal held to draw by Rajasthan United FC

Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal remain winless in the Durand Cup 2022 after Rajasthan United FC held them to a 0-0 draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (August 25).

The Red and Gold Brigade began their campaign with a goalless draw against Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United bagged an incredible 3-2 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous match.

East Bengal emerged as the dominant team in the opening exchanges. The likes of V.P. Suhair and Aniket Jadhav continuously troubled the Rajasthan defense. In the 27th minute, the former NorthEast United FC forward tested the RUFC keeper with a left-footed effort. However, Niraj Kumar stepped in with a crucial save.

East Bengal's best performer from their last game, Tuhin Das, created the most trouble for Rajasthan United down the left flank. His cross in the dying moments of the first half reached Suhair but the latter couldn't keep his shot on target. Emami East Bengal went into half-time with more control of the game.

Melroy Assisi emerge as the star defender for Rajasthan United FC in second half against Emami East Bengal

Rajasthan United FC will have been hoping to strike back after the break. However, it was the Red and Gold Brigade who had the first opportunity of the half when Lalchungnunga hit the crossbar after a cross from Aniket Jadhav into the box.

In the 61st minute, RUFC were given a solid opportunity to take the lead when Lal Remsanga was tripped inside the box. However, Kamaljit Singh saved the subsequent penalty from Sergio Barbosa.

The saved penalty snapped East Bengal into action as they attempted to go ahead in the tie. However, center-back Melroy Assisi proved to be an absolute rock at the back from Rajasthan. While Suhair was on the pitch, Assisi marshaled him brilliantly and then dished out a similar treatment to debutant Eliandro.

In the dying moments of the game, Gyamar Nikum had a chance to replicate his heroics from the last match but his effort went inches over the crossbar.

The Red and Gold Brigade will next face local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the all-important Kolkata derby on Sunday (August 28).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar