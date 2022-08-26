Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC's first win comes at the cost of FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC squared off against FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Gaurs, having picked up a win against the Indian Air Force FT, looked to add another one to their tally.

Carlos Santamarina's Red Miners are yet to make a mark in the 131st edition of the tournament, having succumbed to Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan SC.

The two sides took to the field in pursuit of a glorious conclusion to their evening. However, an intense start to the match soon proceeded to become a chaotic affair as the teams looked incapable of putting together a string of passes in the final third.

Although the two sides managed to progress the ball successfully from their own box to the opposition's half, a lack of creativity in the final third caused a major set-back.

Jamshedpur FC's Vinil Poojary, who led the attack for Santamarina's side, made darting runs into the dangerous zones around FC Goa's box. But the Red Miners' midfield took up time in spotting his movements.

The Gaurs settled into defensive shape, discouraging their opponents in their attempts to burst forward. The activity at the other end was quite similar, with Jamshedpur FC's defense sitting deep in compact shape.

FC Goa's custodian Hrithik Tiwari was sound under the crossbar, dominating his region. Tiwari was successful at intercepting the opposition's moves and made decent attempts at stopping any threat inside the box.

However, Jamshedpur FC made one successful move in the first half. Vinil spotted Keisan and passed the ball to him, whose dummy found Lalruatmawia. However, the move was well-intercepted by Tiwari, who made a crucial save, keeping his side in the tie.

Jamshedpur FC's Tapan Halder makes the difference against FC Goa

The second half began with FC Goa looking more ambitious as Deggie Cardozo's side were eager to make a breakthrough in this fixture. Carlos Santamarina was desperate to make an impact in the game and decided to move ahead with a double substitution.

Lenin Singh and Tapan Halder were brought on in the 53rd minute, replacing Kamlesh Singh Bisht and Nikhil Barla.

Substitutions steadily impacted the game as the tie tilted in favor of the Red Miners. Ruatmawia was fouled inside the box by Leslie Rebello and the referee pointed towards the spot.

Poojary stepped up to take the penalty but his attempt was well read by Tiwari as he dived the right way and prevented Carlos Santamarina's side from taking the lead.

FC Goa had a few chances come their way but could not threaten the Red Miners. However, Jamshedpur FC's Phijam Vikash Singh whipped in a cross from the left flank.

Tapan Halder, who was inside the box, got ahead of his marker, took a touch to beat the keeper and placed his shot to give the Red Miners a chance to win the game. The Gaurs failed to salvage anything from this tie during their final moments, allowing Carlos Santamarina to pick up his first win of the 2022 Durand Cup.

