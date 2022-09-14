Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC book berth in final as Bipin Singh's late winner sinks Mohammedan SC hearts

In an end-to-end Durand Cup 2022 semi-final encounter, Mumbai City FC (MCFC) booked their spot in the final after edging out Mohammedan SC (MDSC) 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 14.

The Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights scored in the dying moments of the game through Bipin Singh to snatch the game away from the Kolkata giants.

The Islanders qualified for the semi-finals after registering a 5-3 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the quarter-finals. Des Buckingham's side showed great composure and fighting spirit to beat the Marina Machans at the end of extra time.

Meanwhile, the Black Panthers came into the encounter on the back of a 3-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the quarter-finals. Although Mumbai started as favorites on paper, with vehement support from the local crowd, Mohammedan were expected to cause some trouble.

The Kolkata outfit did exactly that right from the first blast of the whistle. Although Mumbai City looked comfortable in possession, Mohammedan displayed all the attacking intent. In the 19th minute, Marcus Joseph cut inside into the Mumbai box and unleashed a shot with his left foot. But his effort took a deflection and was cleared by the Islanders.

Minutes later, Mumbai were forced into an early substitution as Amey Ranawade had to be stretched off the pitch. Mandar Rao Desai replaced the injured full-back. As the minutes passed, the former ISL champions were slowly growing into the game.

In the 29th minute, Ahmed Jahouh delivered an in-swinging corner that was latched onto by Mourtada Fall at the edge of the box. However, his effort was blocked by an opposition defender.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Greg Stewart looked like the liveliest players on the pitch for MCFC as they tried to make things happen. But going into the half-time break, they failed to break the deadlock.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Greg Stewart make the difference for Mumbai City FC

Coming out after the break, both teams grew eager to bag the opening goal and the game opened up as a result. Right on the hour mark, the Islanders were presented with probably the best opportunity of the game when Stewart was one-on-one with the MDS keeper.

The Scot tried to curl the ball into the far post, but Mohammedan keeper Zothanmawia stepped in with a one-handed save to deny Stewart's effort from going in. Both coaches soon opted for some substitutions to influence the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Black Panthers showed that they were still very much in the game when Joseph tested Phurba Lachenpa with a long-range effort. But the Mumbai City keeper did well to get down in time and get his hands on the ball. As the full-time whistle inched closer, Mumbai City looked the hungrier between the two teams.

Finally, in the 90th minute, Stewart, showcasing his elite game-reading abilities, lobbed a through ball for Chhangte. The former Chennaiyin FC star latched on to the ball and was clear on goal. But rather than trying to beat the keeper, Chhangte squared the ball for Bipin, who tapped it into an open net to seal the tie.

With the win, the Islanders are now one step away from winning their maiden Durand Cup trophy. The winner of the second semi-final between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will face Mumbai City in the summit clash on Sunday, September 18.

Edited by Samya Majumdar