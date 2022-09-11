Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC book semi-final berth at the cost of Chennaiyin FC courtesy of Greg Stewart's hat-trick

Mumbai City FC's Greg Stewart bagged a hat-trick against Chennaiyin FC in their 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinal at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as the Islanders won the game 5-3. Des Buckingham's side were without regular forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz as they took on Thomas Brdaric's side in this enticing affair for a semi-final berth on Sunday (September 11).

The Islanders started the game strongly as they dominated possession and forced the Marina Machans to sit back. However, Chennaiyin FC's strike-partnership of Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari pounced on every opportunity that came their way in a bid to threaten the opposition. The Marina Machans were strong at the back with Vafa Hakhamaneshi leading the defense.

However, a small window of confusion opened up the doors for Mumbai City FC to take the lead. A moment of miscommunication between Narayan Das and goalkeeper Debjit Majumder caused the latter to tackle Lallianzuala Chhangte without getting the ball. The referee, who was close to the action, pointed to the spot. Stewart stepped up to take the penalty and despite Debjit diving the right way, sent the ball into the back of the net.

The half ended with Mumbai City FC in the lead with a solitary goal.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half strongly and managed to score a goal as well. Ninthoi Meetei darted down the right flank and whipped in a cross towards the near post. Sliskovic made a quick move towards the ball and got to it before Rostyn Griffiths, managing to head it past Phurba Lachenpa.

The match, now evenly tied, steadily turned into a reckless affair, with both sides vying for possession. However, Stewart combined with Chhangte to help the latter bag a goal, making it look impossible for Thomas Bradaric's side to get back.

After firing themselves into the lead, the Islanders slowed down the game, hoping to see it through to the end. But the Marina Machans had not given up. A throw-in from the right flank was improperly dealt with by Mourtada Fall. The loose ball fell to Jockson Dhas, who had come on in the second half. Dhas blasted it into the net, making it 2-2 for Chennaiyin in the 89th minute. The game went into extra time to find a winner.

It was Chhangte who opened the scoring in extra time. The winger added his second of the night at the expense of his former team. Stewart followed up with a second goal, building a two-goal lead against Chennaiyin FC. The encounter looked over for Bradaric's side, who were unable to find space in the opposition's box.

However, in a corner during the 112th minute, the ball fell to Rahim Ali, who was unmarked at the far post. Ali, who was in a situation similar to Jockson's goal, managed to repeat his colleague's trick and help his side back into the game. The Marina Machans looked eager to step up in a bid to find a last-minute equalizer. But Mumbai City FC planned a slightly different conclusion.

Amidst all the Chennaiyin FC players moving forward, Jockson's attempt on goal rebounded off the player and fell to Chhangte. The Mumbai City FC forward darted into the Marina Machans' box and eased it off to Stewart, who tucked it over the goal-line to secure a 5-3 win for Des Buckingham's men.

