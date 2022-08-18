Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC triumph over a resilient Indian Navy FT

Indian Super League (ISL) giants Mumbai City FC started their Durand Cup 2022 campaign against the Indian Navy FT at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, August 18. The Islanders went from 0-1 down to win the game by a 4-1 margin.

The two sides kicked off on a sunny afternoon in Kolkata looking to get the better of each other. Mumbai had more of the ball with the Indian Navy FT defending in numbers, seeking an opportunity for a counter-attack.

The Islanders had their first real opening of the game when Bipin spotted Vikram Pratap Singh's run into the box. The left winger delivered a well-weighted pass into the path of Singh, who eventually missed it.

Despite Des Buckingham's side dominating possession, they failed to click in the final third. The issue became a larger problem when, out of the blue, the Indian Navy FT scored a goal. Adersh Mattumal scored from outside the box to give Abhilash Nair's side a much-needed lead in the game.

Their lead wasn't long-lived as Vikram restored parity just before the end of the first half. A brilliant combination of play between Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Vikram Pratap Singh opened up space to run into allowing Singh to score.

Mumbai City FC score 3 more goals to start their Durand Cup campaign on a high

The Islanders started the second half looking to add numbers to the scoreboard. Bipin Singh spotted Vikram for the second time in the game and slotted the ball in for his teammate. However, the consequences were similar to the previous effort.

Mumbai City FC increased pressure as most of the game was being played in the Navy's half. Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera combined to create an opening but the Spaniard was tripped inside the box, resulting in a penalty for the Islanders.

Greg Stewart stepped up to take the spot-kick and the former Jamshedpur FC man wrong-footed the goalkeeper to give his side the lead in the game.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was introduced by Des Buckingham. His first contribution in the game involved linking up with Noguera. However, the winger failed to find the back of the net.

Chhangte made amends for his initial miss when he went 1-on-1 with the left full-back, darted into the box and scored his side's third goal. The goal gave Mumbai City FC a stronghold in the match. However, the Islanders did not seem to stop scoring. Forward Gurkirat Singh made a run inside the box from the right flank and tried to go past the goalkeeper but failed. The loose ball was picked up by Chhangte, who added another to the scoresheet.

The match ended 4-1 in favor of Des Buckingham's side, who are yet to cross paths with the big sides in their group.

Edited by Ankush Das