Durand Cup 2022: "The ISL teams are good and so am I" - Mohammedan Sporting Club striker Marcus Joseph

Having shaken off a two-decade-long slumber, Mohammedan Sporting Club (MDSC) are now in the midst of a resurgence. At the vanguard of their renewed on-field vigor is their Trinidadian goalmachine Marcus Joseph, who has been on a scoring spree during his time in India.

Joseph won the Golden Boot award in the Durand Cup and the I-League last season, helping Mohammedan finish runners-up in both competitions. The 31-year-old also spearheaded his team to victory in the 2021 Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division A with goals in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

With the new season having commenced with the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the Mohammedan faithful are counting on their heartthrob Joseph to end their nine-year title drought in Asia’s oldest football tournament. The Black and White brigade last won the Durand crown in 2013 under Sanjoy Sen’s tutelage.

Rewarding his consistency, the Mohammedan officials named Joseph as their new captain earlier this week. Thriving in his new role, the Trinidad and Tobago international created some decent chances and struck a stoppage-time goal in Mohammedan's 3-1 win over defending champions FC Goa (FCG) in their Durand Cup 2022 opener on Tuesday, August 16, at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

A win in their second Group A fixture against Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC (JFC) on Sunday, August 21, will further strengthen Andrey Chernyshov and Co.'s chances of reaching the knockouts.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda a day before the match, Joseph, who previously won the Durand Cup in 2019 with Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), spoke about captaincy, his chances of retaining the Durand Cup Golden Boot, and his impressive record against the two other Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. He also played a rapid-fire round with us.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: After a long break, how does it feel to return to Kolkata and receive the love of so many Mohammedan fans again?

Joseph: It’s always a great feeling to have the fans on your side. No matter how many goals you score, the most important thing is to help your team win and make the fans happy.

Q: You were in splendid form last season. How were your interactions with the club and the investors at the end of the season, and what convinced you to continue with Mohammedan?

Joseph: The investors [BunkerHill] and the club officials are good people and I share a great relationship with them. When I’m getting so much support from them, why wouldn’t I stay at Mohammedan for the next season and many more seasons to come?

Q: You were the top scorer in the Durand Cup and the I-League last season. In fact, nobody has scored more goals than you in the Durand Cup since 2019. With the inclusion of all the ISL teams, how challenging will it be for Marcus Joseph to score the most goals in this year’s Durand Cup?

Joseph: For me, the results depend on how you play on a given day. I prepare myself to produce the best result on every match day. The ISL teams are good and so am I. If we stay focused and create enough chances, I’ll take those chances and make the most of them.

Q: Although Group A seems tough on paper, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC are fielding their reserves teams. In this scenario, what are Mohammedan’s chances of advancing to the knockouts?

Joseph: I don’t differentiate between the first team and the reserves. Players are players. It’s a great platform for emerging players to step up and showcase their skills.

Q: After a long time, the three Kolkata giants are competing in the same tournament. You had a good record against both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan during your Gokulam stint. How keen are you to face them again?

Joseph: As I said, in football, the results depend on the day of the game. I’m quite happy to have great stats against these two big clubs. It’s a great feeling for any player to perform so well against East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Q: The Caribbean people generally have a laidback attitude towards life. How have you taken to captaincy? How special was it to score in your first game as Mohammedan’s full-time captain?

Joseph: It’s difficult for any player, let alone a captain, to start off the new season with a goal. I wouldn’t say the Caribbean people are laidback. You just need to be comfortable first and everything gets easier after that.

Rapid-fire round

Q: Things you missed the most about Mohammedan while staying in Trinidad?

My colleagues. Without them, I couldn’t have achieved so much success. I’m very happy to be around them.

Q: Your favorite sport apart from football?

Cricket (grins).

Q: Who’s your best friend in the Mohammedan camp?

My best friends in the Mohammedan team right now are Pritam Singh and Milan Singh.

Q: Your favorite cuisine in Kolkata?

I love the Kolkata-style chicken and mutton biryanis.

Q: A nickname you want the Mohammedan fans to cheer you on with?

The Caribbean Sniper, as they already say. I love the nickname (laughs)!

