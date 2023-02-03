Kerala Blasters suffered yet another defeat on their travels as East Bengal clinched a 1-0 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 3 (Friday).

The Blasters dominated possession in the opening exchanges. Their passing appeared crisp, and they cut through East Bengal’s defense with clever movement. However, their disappointing performance in the final third, combined with the Red and Gold Brigade’s valiant defending, meant that they struggled to create chances regularly.

The first half was a tightly contested affair, and it ended goalless. After a similar start to the second half, East Bengal eventually broke the deadlock through Cleiton Silva. The Blasters failed to clear their lines, which cost them as Naorem Mahesh Singh pounced on the loose ball and put in a low cross. The ball fell kindly to Cleiton Silva after a couple of deflections, who slotted it into an empty net in the 77th minute.

As a result, the Tuskers failed to close the gap to the top two sides in the standings. They are currently 3rd, with 28 points to their name, but ATK Mohun Bagan could climb past them with a victory on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blasters fared against East Bengal.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Karanjit Singh - 8/10: Karanjit was a spectator for the first forty-five minutes, but was called into action in stoppage time in the first half. The veteran keeper’s two superb reflex saves kept East Bengal at bay. He couldn't have done much about the goal Kerala Blasters conceded.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6/10: Khabra played deeper in possession and was comfortable on the ball. He had a tough test against Naorem Mahesh, but largely performed well. He was substituted at the hour mark as had been booked earlier in the game.

Ruivah Hormipam - 6/10: Hormipam was composed with the ball as the Blasters dominated possession. He made a crucial interception in the first half to prevent Jake Jervis from scoring. However, the young defender had a couple of nervy moments which could have cost his side.

Victor Mongil - 7.5/10: Mongil appears to be back to his best. He started the Kerala Blasters' attacks from the back, frequently progressing with the ball while being secure defensively.

Jessel Carneiro - 6.5/10: Carneiro came up against VP Suhair, whose movements caused him a few problems. He played as an inverted full-back when Kerala Blasters had the ball, which helped his side create overloads in central areas.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10: Jeakson made some vital challenges in midfield. He completed 36 out of his 41 passes and made eight recoveries. The 21-year-old was also booked in the second half and was taken off in the 75th minute as a result.

Adrian Luna - 8/10: Luna played a deeper role, often dropping near his centre-backs to dictate play. He also found space between the lines but lacked the final ball in the first half. He was the Kerala Blasters’ key player as he created three chances and made 11 passes into the final third.

Rahul KP - 6.5/10: Rahul KP was an energetic presence as he made constant runs behind East Bengal’s defense. He had a couple of decent opportunities to score but failed to take advantage of them. The 22-year-old created an excellent chance for Giannou in the second half.

Bryce Miranda - 6/10: Like Rahul KP, Miranda was also a threat, with his pace and dangerous deliveries into the box. But unlike in Kerala Blasters' last game, his impact was minimal, and was eventually hooked off for Sahal Samad around the hour mark.

Apostolos Giannou - 6/10: Giannou appeared to be a passenger in the first half. His passes in the final third were surprisingly poor. The Australian sprang to life in the second half, but his shot from just outside the six-yard box was saved by Kamaljit Singh.

Dimitrios Diamantakos - 6.5/10: Diamantakos was selfless, making runs into the channels to create space for his teammates centrally. However, the Kerala Blasters failed to create chances for him.

Substitutes

Nishu Kumar - 5/10: Nishu Kumar replaced Khabra and made some forward dashes from the full-back position. But his failed clearance eventually led to the goal.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6/10: Sahal had a few flashy touches, but his impact was limited as he struggled to get past Mohammad Rakip.

Danish Farooq Bhat - 5/10: Farooq made his debut for Kerala Blasters. He was tidy in possession but could have done better for Cleiton Silva’s goal.

Saurav Mandal - N/A: Had very little time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes