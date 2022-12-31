Create

East Bengal boss Stephen Constantine lauds players for giving "everything throughout the 90 minutes" against Bengaluru FC | ISL 2022-23

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva celebrating his goal against Bengaluru FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

In a landmark victory, East Bengal trumped Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, December 30, thanks to a 92nd-minute free-kick from Cleiton Silva.

It was the Red and Gold Brigade's first victory at home this season. Given the occasion, the celebrations were euphoric and Stephen Constantine was elated with his team's performance. In the post-match press conference, the gaffer lauded not just Cleiton Silva but all his players for their efforts.

"I want to congratulate the players, they gave absolutely everything throughout the 90 minutes. They did it in the previous games as well, we just didn't get the results. The whole backroom staff has been fantastic and I'm not saying this just because we won but it gives me the opportunity. The fans who came to support us and I am very happy for them," Constantine stated.
The Red and Gold Brigade had a strong start to the game right from the opening exchanges. Their Brazilian forward opened the scoring with a penalty in the 39th and eased the pressure on the hosts. But right after the half-time break, the Blues restored parity through Javi Hernandez.

For fans and coaches alike, the scenario gave haunting flashbacks of the downfall against Odisha FC earlier in the season. Would East Bengal crumble again? Cleiton Silva and co. had other plans.

"The big thing for us was when Bengaluru scored, we saw in previous games that heads were dropped. We could've conceded the second goal. But today we focused on the job and managed to score in the last minute with an unbelievable free-kick," the former Indian national team gaffer averred.

"That's why we pay him the big bucks" - Stephen Constantine on East Bengal's over-reliance on Cleiton Silva

With seven goals from 11 matches, Cleiton Silva is East Bengal's top-scorer and the joint leader of the ISL Golden Boot race. The Brazilian forward has scored more than half of his club's goals this season. Asked if the Torchbearers are over-dependent on heroics from the former BFC striker, Constantine quipped:

"That's why we pay him the big bucks."
"If I have to rely on him for 10 goals, I'll take it. He's one of the most professional players I have coached. [For Cleiton] to score a goal on the day the great Pele passed away, I thought, was very fitting for a Brazilian to win us the game," the EB head coach added.
The victory takes East Bengal to eighth in the league standings, a spot above Bengaluru FC. A late charge from the Kolkata Giants could see them seal a berth in the knockout spots.

