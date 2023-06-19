East Bengal FC announce the signings of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, and Mandar Rao Desai

East Bengal FC announced the additions of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, and Mandar Rao Desai on Monday, June 19, to further strengthen their squad. All of them will join the Red and Gold Brigade on free transfers.

While Vanspaul has a two-year contract, Khabra and Mandar will be with the club only till the end of the 2023-24 season. The trio have collectively played 337 Indian Super League (ISL) matches and will add a lot of experience and stability to East Bengal's backline.

New head coach Carles Cuadrat, in a press release, also underlined the boost his team will receive with the addition of these three hugely experienced campaigners.

“In Mandar we have an experienced player who has also captained his teams in the past and will add a lot of value to our team. Khabra is a very experienced player. More importantly, he is someone who knows the club and is loved by the fans. He was one of my captains at Bengaluru FC, and he’ll again be one of my captains at Emami East Bengal." the Spanish tactician said.

"Vanspaul’s greatest strength is his ability to play in multiple positions," he added. "He is an extremely passionate footballer who always goes that extra yard for his team.”

Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, and Mandar Rao Desai express their excitement on joining East Bengal FC

Harmanjot Singh Khabra's name brings a lot of sweet memories back to East Bengal fans. The TATA Football Academy graduate had a seven-year spell with the club between 2009 to 2016, winning two Federation Cups, one IFA Shield, one Indian Super Cup, and seven consecutive CFL titles.

During that period, the versatile defender also captained the century-old club on multiple occasions.

Now after seven years and two ISL titles later (with Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and Bengaluru FC in 2018-19), the 35-year-old Khabra will return to the club he once called home.

“I am incredibly excited to return home," Khabra said. "This club has given me so much and here’s a chance for me to relive all of that! I can’t wait to give my 100% in front of our fans. I am especially looking forward to the derby, a game that always gave us an extra push in the past. There’s also a sense of excitement to be working with Coach Carles again, who has played a big role in making me a better player.”

Mandar Rao Desai also expressed his excitement about reuniting with Carles Cuadrat. The veteran left-back, who became the first player to make 100 ISL appearances, had a short loan stint with Bengaluru FC, during which he worked with the Spanish gaffer.

“It feels great to join East Bengal. It’s a new challenge for me and I want to contribute to the team in whatever capacity is required of me. Coach Carles is a fine tactician and wonderful human being. I am glad to get another opportunity of playing under him. I can’t wait to wear the Red & Gold jersey and help the team win,” said the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, Edwin Vanspaul, who has played only in clubs from Chennai all throughout his career, was excited to join the Kolkata Giants, emphasizing the rich football history. Having faced East Bengal previously, the 30-year-old said he always admired the club's remarkable fan following and now desires to be a part of their passionate culture.

