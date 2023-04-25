East Bengal FC appoint Carles Cuadrat as their new head coach on a 2-year contract

Carles Cuadrat has been roped in by East Bengal FC as their new head coach on a two-year contract, the Kolkata giants announced on Tuesday, April 25.

The Red and Gold Brigade prioritized bringing in a new head coach after parting ways with old boss Stephen Constantine. They were eager to land the signature of Sergio Lobera. However, reports suggest that the Spaniard has his heart set somewhere else.

As a result, East Bengal turned their attention towards Cuadrat, who brings with him a wealth of experience. He also boasts an impressive track record in Indian football, having previously served as the head coach of Bengaluru FC.

East Bengal FC



Join us in welcoming our new Head Coach 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐭, who has signed a two-year deal with the Club!





The La Masia graduate joined Bengaluru FC in 2016 as an assistant coach to Albert Roca and helped the team win the Federation Cup and the inaugural edition of the Super Cup.

The Blues also reached the AFC Cup final during his stint. After Roca's departure, Caudrat took over the reins of the club and led them to their maiden ISL title in the 2018-19 season. Under his leadership, Bengaluru FC became the first team in ISL history to top the league stage and win the trophy in the same year.

Cuadrat most recently worked as an assistant coach at Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland. Before that, he joined the Cypriot club Aris Limassol as an assistant coach and helped them reach the playoffs after being promoted to Cyprus' first division.

"Delighted to return to India, a country that I love dearly" - Carles Caudrat ahead of starting his new chapter in ISL with East Bengal FC

Expressing his delight at joining East Bengal FC, Carles Cuadrat said in a club statement:

"I am very proud to have been appointed as the head coach of Emami East Bengal for the next two years. It’s very exciting that a club with so much history that has won so many trophies in Indian football has given me the opportunity to drive the club’s vision forward.

"I am delighted to return to India, a country that I love dearly and where I have had many happy moments. I will work with all my might to create new moments of happiness with the huge fan base of the club across the globe and hope to witness the stands at the stadiums filled with Red & Gold."

Cuadrat played for all Barcelona youth teams as a defender between 1978 and 1988. He was also a part of the Barca team that won the U-19 Spanish Cup in 1986 and 1987 and featured in the Spanish team that finished third in the 1985 UEFA European U-16 Championship.

Meanwhile, Debabrata Mukherjee of Emami, speaking on Cuadrat's appointment, said:

"We are pleased to bring Mr Cuadrat on board. We are confident that his vast wealth of experience and impressive track record in Indian football will help us build a strong team to achieve greater heights in Indian football."

Mukherjee also thanked former head coach Stephen Constantine for his services and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓



We would like to thank Coach



We've had some great moments together and as the Red & Gold family, we wish him all the best for the road ahead!





East Bengal have witnessed one underwhelming spell after another since playing in the ISL. However, with an ISL-winning coach in their ranks now, the club will be hoping for a brighter and, most importantly, stable future.

