East Bengal FC book their place in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final with a clinical win over Jamshedpur FC 

East Bengal FC secured a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday, January 24. Goals in either half from Hijazi Maher and Javier Siverio proved sufficient for the Red and Gold Brigade to advance to their second final of the season.

Both teams entered the match on the back of positive momentum. East Bengal secured a memorable 3-1 victory against fierce rivals Mohun Bagan SG in their last game to book a spot in the final four. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur qualified after just two games, defeating both Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC.

Although both sides showed intent early in the game, Jamshedpur FC had the better openings and several half-chances in the initial quarter. Jeremy Manzorro’s dominance in the middle of the park was evident, allowing the Red Miners to create overloads and deliver crosses into the box, albeit lacking the final touch.

However, East Bengal capitalized on their very first opportunity from a set-piece situation in the 20th minute. Cleiton Silva’s in-swinging corner found Saul Crespo on the far post, with the Spaniard unselfishly setting up Hijazi Maher for a straightforward tap-in to open the scoring.

Despite the goal, Jamshedpur FC remained determined and had a significant chance to level the proceedings around the half-hour mark. Thongkhosiem Haokip, who was a lively presence, found space behind the defense before setting up Rei Tachikawa. However, Prabhsukhan Gill came to the rescue as he brilliantly parried away Tachikawa’s powerful strike.

Jamshedpur FC continued to pose a threat, but East Bengal remained dangerous on the break. Towards the end of the half, PV Vishnu tested Rehenesh TP with a long-range effort, but the goalkeeper’s fingertip save denied East Bengal a second goal.

At halftime, both teams had their fair share of chances, but it was East Bengal’s clinical finishing that ultimately made the difference.

East Bengal FC score early in the second half and withstood late pressure from Jamshedpur FC

East Bengal emerged from the halftime break with renewed energy, and their efficiency in front of goal continued. Just two minutes into the second half, Nishu Kumar found space on the left flank before delivering a low-driven cross that met Javier Siverio’s run. The Spaniard calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to double the Kolkata giants' lead.

After the goal, the Red and Gold Brigade took control of the game, displaying the characteristic resilience typical of a Carles Cuadrat-led team. From Jamshedpur FC’s perspective, it became apparent that they lacked a presence upfront after Steve Ambri’s first-half injury forced him to be replaced.

Despite Jamshedpur FC’s dominance in possession, committing men forward left them consistently exposed at the back, a vulnerability East Bengal successfully exploited.

With 10 minutes of regulation time left, substitute Sayan Banerjee wriggled past two players and won a penalty after being brought down in the box. Cleiton Silva, however, surprisingly missed the resulting spot-kick, providing the Red Miners with a glimmer of hope.

Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil then played center-back Elsinho upfront in an attempt to turn the game around. The ploy began to pose challenges for East Bengal, as Jamshedpur, in a late onslaught, came close to scoring through Pratik Chaudhari and Elsinho himself, as he tested Gill once again.

But East Bengal eventually weathered the storm and secured a 2-0 victory to book their place in yet another final. They are set to face either Mumbai City FC or Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, January 29.