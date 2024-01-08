East Bengal FC loans out Mobashir Rahman to Chennaiyin FC till the end of 2023-24 ISL season

East Bengal have announced the loaning out of Mobashir Rahman to Chennaiyin FC for the rest of the 2023-24 season. The move marks the reunion of Mobashir with head coach Owen Coyle. The duo worked at Jamshedpur FC, helping the team win their first-ever trophy, the ISL League Winner's Shield in the 2021-22 season.

However, since his transfer to East Bengal, the midfielder has failed to break into the starting lineup consistently. The minutes dried up further post the arrival of Carles Cuadrat. Hence, the loan move to the Marina Machans could be crucial to revitalise his career.

Expand Tweet

Rahman has scored only two goals and given four assists in a total of 83 appearances in all competitions during his career. But his ability to carry the ball from deep will be a huge addition for Chennaiyin.

"He is a valuable addition to our midfield" - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin FC signing Mobashir Rahman

Owen Coyle, head coach of Chennaiyin FC, praised Mobashir Rahman's acquisition and acknowledged him as a great asset to the team.

The Scotsman underlined:

"Rahman is a wonderful talent and has proven himself at the top stage for Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. I have worked with him previously during my time at Jamshedpur and know his quality on the field. He is a valuable addition to our midfield and we are excited to work with him for the remainder of the season."

Expand Tweet

Rahman himself expressed an intention to improve his game.

“I am excited to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well. I hope to give my best for the team, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans happy,” Rahman averred.

Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their Super Cup campaign on Thursday with a match against Punjab FC. They are currently lying in seventh place in the ISL 2023-24 with 12 points from 12 matches.