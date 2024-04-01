East Bengal FC player Nandhakumar Sekar ruled out of ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC player Nandhakumar Sekar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, the club confirmed on Sunday (April 1). The Indian player had undergone a minor surgery during the international break and is currently in the recovery phase.

The club took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. The statement read:

"Nandhakumar Sekar had a minor procedure done during the international break and is currently working on recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery and the club's medical staff is working with him to help him return soon."

His injury has come at the wrong time as East Bengal FC find themselves in a spot of bother. They are currently 11th in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 18 points from 19 matches, including four wins, six draws, and nine losses.

The Kolkata-based club have a goal difference of -2, having scored 20 goals and conceded 22 thus far in the competition. East Bengal FC will have to win their remaining matches and ensure the other results go in their favor if they are to secure a place in the ISL 2023-24 playoffs.

Nandhakumar Sekar is the highest Indian goal scorer for the Red & Gold Brigade in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League with five goals. The Indian winger has scored five goals and assisted thrice in 19 matches thus far this season.

He also scored a couple of goals each in the Durand Cup 2023-24 and the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 from six and five appearances, respectively. East Bengal FC will surely miss his services in their remaining games this season.

East Bengal FC's remaining fixtures in ISL 2023-24

April 3 - Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC, 7.30pm

April 7 - East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30pm

April 10 - Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC, 7.30pm