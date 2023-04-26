East Bengal FC sign Nandhakumar Sekar and Edwin Vanspaul for the upcoming season - Reports

After securing Carles Cuadrat’s services, East Bengal FC are set to sign Chennaiyn FC’s Edwin Vanspaul and Odisha FC’s Nandhakumar Sekar, as per Times of India journalist Marcus Merghulhao.

Both players were entering the final year of their contracts ahead of the ongoing season and are eyeing a fresh challenge for the upcoming campaign.

Nandhakumar scored 10 goals for the club in all competitions in the 2022-23 season. The winger was an important player during the recently concluded Hero Super Cup and played an integral part in the Juggernauts’ eventual success.

The 27-year-old has been with the Odisha-based franchise since its inception and has made 93 appearances, scoring 14 goals. His impact will certainly remain etched with the Juggernauts faithful for years to come.

Meanwhile, Edwin Vanspaul will potentially bring a wealth of experience to East Bengal. The midfielder has featured 75 times for his hometown club Chennaiyin FC, finishing as the runner-up during the 2019-20 Indian Super League season.

Nandhakumar and Vanspaul hail from Tamil Nadu and have represented former I-League club Chennai City FC during the 2016-17 season. They will be reunited at East Bengal FC, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

East Bengal FC add depth ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Earlier, East Bengal FC announced that Carles Cuadrat will take over the role of head coach in the upcoming season. The Spanish tactician’s expertise is well-known among Indian football fans.

Under the influential leadership of Cuadrat, Bengaluru FC won both the ISL Shield and the trophy during the 2018-19 season. He also has experience working with Danish top-division club FC Midtjylland.

Following three disappointing seasons in the ISL, the Torchbearers are making significant signings to challenge the frontrunners.

East Bengal have lacked the squad depth to compete, but with the addition of Nandhakumar and Vansapul, they now have two players who can bolster the club’s chances of finishing in the playoff spots.

Additionally, their star striker Cleiton Silva has signed a new contract, while youngsters like Naorem Mahesh Singh, Mobashir Rahman, and Lalchungnunga have performed brilliantly this season.

As East Bengal FC enter a new era, the signs are pointing towards positive results. The new season brings an air of excitement and anticipation for the Red and Gold Brigade, with the club laying a strong foundation for the future.

