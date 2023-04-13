East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Torchbearers and Nizams share spoils in a six-goal thriller | Hero Super Cup 2023

East Bengal FC, despite having a two-goal cushion at half-time, ended up drawing 3-3 against Hyderabad FC in their second group-stage game of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

Quite like against Odisha FC in the previous match, the Red and Gold Brigade had a strong start on the night. Almost instantly, Stephen Constantine's men were rewarded for their approach. In the fourth minute, Cleiton Silva put his partner-in-crime, Naorem Mahesh Singh, through on goal.

Gurmeet Singh was immediately off his line, but Mahesh had the presence of mind to skip past the Hyderabad FC custodian and pass it into the open net. East Bengal took an unpredicted lead in the initial phase itself.

However, the Nizams weren't the ones to sit down and grumble. Roared on by Manolo Marquez, they restored parity within a matter of minutes. Halicharan Narzary, in the 11th minute, whipped in a delicious cross into the box and Javier Siverio tucked it home past Kamaljit Singh.

Yet again, the Torchbearers had squandered their early lead. But little did the on-lookers know that East Bengal had a few tricks up their sleeves. Naorem Mahesh turned provider six minutes later as his cross from the left flank was directed towards the Hyderabad goal by Jake Jervis. Although the Englishman's effort was parried away by Gurmeet, VP Suhair thumped the rebound into the net.

Both teams continued to exchange blows and created half chances. Hyderabad FC came close to balancing the scales in the 29th minute, not by their own abilities, but by an almost howler from Kamaljit Singh. Siverio tested the East Bengal shot-stopper with a neat header. Kamaljit controlled it with ease before spilling it from his grasp. Just as the ball was about to roll over the line, the 28-year-old goalkeeper managed to save his blushes.

In the 44th minute, East Bengal amped up their gear as they doubled the lead through Naorem Mahesh. Cleiton drilled in a low cross from the right and it should've been a regulation save for Gurmeet. However, the Hyderabad goalkeeper made a meal of the situation as the former Kerala Blasters winger tucked the ball into the open net.

The Kolkata giants went into the break with a two-goal cushion and some distant hopes of making it through to the playoffs.

Relentless attack from Hyderabad FC brush away East Bengal FC's lead in the second half

After the break, local boy Abdul Rabeeh replaced Mark Zothanpuia as Hyderabad FC were in the hunt for a response. Manolo Marquez's men controlled the tempo of the game throughout and continued to attack relentlessly.

Meanwhile, East Bengal were happy to sit back and defend their lead but it was a risk. And a dangerous one as the minutes to follow showed.

In the 67th minute, substitute Borja Herrera ripped a vicious effort from distance and Kamaljit was quick to parry it away. However, Siverio tucked in the follow-up from the tightest of angles to pull a goal back.

The Nizams smelt the bleeding East Bengal defense and were ready to pounce right away. In what would've been an unthinkable feat at half-time, Hyderabad stabbed home the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Making his home crowd euphoric, Abdul Rabeeh smashed the ball into the net after a game of pinball inside the box. Stephen Constantine and his men were left stunned.

Until the final whistle, Hyderabad FC were all over the Red and Gold Brigade in the hunt for the winner, but ultimately had to settle for a draw.

The Nizams now have four points from their two matches, while East Bengal have two points from two draws.

The Kolkata giants will next face Aizawl FC, who are already out of playoff contention on Monday, April 17. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, will have to overcome Odisha FC in their final group-stage fixture on the same day to secure qualification to the next round.

