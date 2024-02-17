East Bengal kept a barraging Hyderabad FC at bay to eke out a narrow yet significant 1-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan on Saturday.

This win takes the Red and Golden Brigade three spots above the 11th position they were in before kickoff, surpassing the likes of Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

The Nawabs - as has been the case all season - bring up the rear of the ISL standings with a mere four points to their name.

The Torchbearers broke through in the 11th minute when Nishu Kumar sent Abdul Rabeeh the other way to sling in a cross straight to center-forward Cleiton Silva, who jumped high above Alex Saji to hammer in and break the Nawabs' flimsy defence.

East Bengal's head coach Carles Cuadrat, devoid of regular center-backs Lalchungnunga and Jose Pardo owing to suspension and injury, respectively, asked left-back Mandar Rao Dessai to fill in the important position beside Hijazi Maher.

The Jordanian, however, was firm enough in his convictions to guide the veteran when he faltered in his positioning even as the young Ramhlunchhunga, Makan Chothe and Joseph Sunny weaved arcs past him.

Sunny, for instance, was impressive in his positioning as well as his work rate both with and without the ball.

Promoted from the reserves barely moments after the winter transfer window, the 20-year-old made the most of the opportunities that came his way and gave regular headaches to the Torchbearers' defence. It was rather unfortunate that he could not get on the scoresheet and cap off a scintillating showing.

Jeremy Zohminghlua, who came on for Sunny in the second half, came inches from equalising for the Yellow and Black in the 85th minute tearing into pieces East Bengal's high line, but was denied by the goalpost.

Alex Saji and skipper Joao Victor's respective second yellow cards in the dying stages of the game left the Nawabs in a murky position, with head coach Thangboi Singto now without any options for the centre-back's position for their next match.

Hyderabad attacked East Bengal's defence mercilessly but could not break through

Alex Saji of Hyderabad FC tackling Felicio Forbes of East Bengal. (EBFC)

Abdul Rabeeh and Chothe hammered the Torchbearers by continuously running Nishu at left-back and Dessai at centre-back ragged, but the final product evaded them - as it has all season.

Hyderabad will be pleased with the fact that they were able to largely hold their own against a strong East Bengal side buoyed by the presence of hundreds of their travelling supporters, who far outnumbered the home fans, who - despite Singto's rallying call before the game - failed to get behind their team and cheer them through the desolation.

Indeed, at times, it appeared as if the Maidaan were the Red and Golden Brigade's home ground, with flocks of travelling fans filling it to the brim, reducing the Hyderabad faithful to a mere trickle.

The Nawabs will travel to Bengaluru next Saturday, February 24, to take on Bengaluru FC, whereas for East Bengal, an away trip to Jamshedpur on February 22 awaits.