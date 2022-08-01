Amarjit Singh Kiyam arrives in Kolkata to join Emami East Bengal

Amarjit Singh Kiyam has extended his loan deal with East Bengal for another year. He arrived in Kolkata on July 30 and will appear for a medical test on August 1st.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam was the captain of the Indian National team in the U-17 World Cup. He started his football career for the AIFF Elite academy and was inducted into the Indian Arrows football team for the I-League in 2017.

After his excellent performance there, the defensive midfielder moved to Jamshedpur FC. He played 15 matches for Jamshedpur FC, making one assist.

In 2021, he was recruited by FC Goa for the AFC Champions league. From there, he completed a loan move to East Bengal before ISL last summer. He played 16 matches for the Kolkata-based outfit.

Though primarily a defensive midfielder, he played several matches last season as a right-back and won a lot of applause for his performance.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam also has experience of representing his nation at international level. As mentioned before, he was the captain of U-17 Indian team in the World Cup.

He also has represented India at U-23 and U-19 levels. He has made five appearances for the senior team at the Intercontinental Cup and International Friendlies.

Emami East Bengal has appointed Stephen Constantine as their head coach

East Bengal FC have already started their preparations for the upcoming season. They have roped in Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti. Kerala Santosh trophy-winning captain Jijo Joseph has signed a deal with the club. The club officials have formed a squad of 19 players to play in the CFL and Durand Cup. They are currently in search of a young goalkeeper for their team.

Stephen Constantine has been appointed as the team's head coach, with Bino George serving as his assistant. The team will start their training on August 4. The team may travel to Malaysia for pre-season training. With a well-experienced squad at his disposal, Stephen Constantine is expected to fare better than his predecessors in the ISL.

