EXCLUSIVE: East Bengal leading the race to sign Nikhil Poojary on loan till the end of the 2023-24 season

Hyderabad FC's right-back Nikhil Poojary, who has been called up to the Indian national team for the AFC Asian Cup, has elicited interest from several teams in the winter transfer window.

Hyderabad are currently going through a rough financial patch. Thus, it is expected of them to let their first-team starters go on loan to fellow ISL teams so that their wages are met for the remainder of the season.

Mohammad Yasir has already been sent to FC Goa and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy to Odisha FC, both on loan.

Now, Sportskeeda has learnt that East Bengal are trying their best to secure a short-term loan deal for Poojary. Sportskeeda also understands that although several other top-flight clubs are interested in securing Poojary's signature for the remainder of the season, the Torchbearers remain the frontrunners at the moment.

Nikhil Poojary is a former East Bengal player

Nikhil Poojary in action for Hyderabad FC against Mohun Bagan SG earlier this season.

Nikhil Poorjary has played for the Red and Golden Brigade in the past, and it will be a homecoming of sorts for him if the deal falls in place.

Although the move will leave Hyderabad bereft of perhaps their best player of the season so far, their poor financial condition leaves them with little leverage for bargaining.

East Bengal are interested in Poojary's signature as it will strengthen their right flank. It has been a little weak in the absence of regular starter Harmanjot Singh Khabra, who has been injured.

Former Kerala Blasters fullback Nishu Kumar has been asked to fill in that role from time to time, but it is learnt that head coach Carles Cuadrat is a big fan of Poojary's work ethic and wants him in the side.

The deal could still take a bit of time to fall through given that East Bengal have their immediate focus on the semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup in which they will face Jamshedpur FC.

Nikhil Poojary could still go back to Hyderabad FC at the end of the season once his loan is over.