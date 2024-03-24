Exclusive | Frenchman Madih Talal set to depart Punjab FC at the end of the ISL 2023-24 season

After joining Punjab FC ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season, Madih Talal has steadily transformed into the creator-in-chief for the debutants. However, the 26-year-old midfielder is set to depart the Shers at the end of the ongoing season, a source close to the proceedings revealed to Sportskeeda.

After a dim start to the season with no goal contributions in the first six outings, Talal came into his own with back-to-back assists against Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Currently, the Frenchman sits on four goals and 10 assists across the competition in India.

Even if we set his numbers aside, just a glance at Punjab's performance in the league would highlight his value to the Staikos Vergetis-coached outfit.

Thus, the exit might come as a surprise to many, but according to the source, the club has received lucrative offers and is ready to let the player leave for greener pastures. The player himself has his heart set on plying his trade at another ISL club.

"He is definitely leaving as the club has received a good offer for him. There are a couple of clubs in the fray," the source revealed.

East Bengal FC is a frontrunner to sign Madih Talal but faces competition from rival ISL clubs

Furthermore, the source confirmed to Sportskeeda that East Bengal are currently leading the race for Madih Talal, as they are offering a lucrative salary and also the proposition of playing in the continental competition, AFC Champions League 2.

However, they aren't the only ISL clubs interested in securing the services of the former Amiens SC player. Negotiations are ongoing with the Red and Gold Brigade, but Odisha FC are still in contention. Bengaluru FC was momentarily interested in the midfielder but has pulled out of the race for now.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, who had been widely reported to be in the hunt for Talal's signature alongside East Bengal, were never in the fray according to the source.

As things stand, the prospect of continental football might ultimately sway Madih Talal's decision towards joining East Bengal. Considering the departure of Borja Herrera midseason and underwhelming performances from new signing Victor Vazquez, the 26-year-old could be a pivotal addition for the Torchbearers, if confirmed.