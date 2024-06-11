Punjab FC set for major overhaul; all existing foreign players to leave the club ahead of ISL 2024-25 season (Exclusive)

Punjab FC, who made their Indian Super League (ISL) debut in the recently concluded 2023-24 season, is likely to make a major shake-up to their roster. All existing foreigners are set to part ways with the club, a source close to the proceedings told Sportskeeda.

The Shers impressed in their maiden ISL season, finishing eighth and outpacing seasoned heavyweights like East Bengal and Bengaluru FC. However, the club has decided to offload the entire overseas contingent following the departure of head coach Staikos Vergetis.

Madih Talal was the first to leave, joining East Bengal. On June 11, Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Wilmar Jordan. According to sources, the rest of the overseas players have also left the club.

Trending

The contracts for Kiran Chemjong, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Juan Mera, and Luka Majcen ended on May 31, and the Mohali-based club has opted not to renew them.

Last summer Punjab FC extended shot-stopper Kiran Chemjong's contract, a move that raised eyebrows given that a crucial overseas spot would be reserved for a goalkeeper. Unsurprisingly, he has now parted ways with the club. Chemjong previously received an offer from a Singaporean club, but his next move remains unclear.

Juan Mera plans to return to Spain, while his strike partner, Luka Majcen, likely heading back to the I-League unless an ISL club expresses interest. The club hoped to retain Chatziisaias, but the 31-year-old chose not to continue. He had offers from another club in the ISL, but at this moment, he isn't likely to return to India and will seek offers elsewhere.

Punjab FC will shift their focus to signing younger overseas players

According to sources, Punjab FC are planning to sign younger players to replenish their foreign contingent. Except Talal, all of their previous overseas recruits were over the age of 30.

A few clubs in the league have previously attempted this approach before returning to ISL-tested old guards. But with the Shers having nothing to lose, a complete overhaul of this nature would make a lot of sense.

This bold step could set a new trend in the league if successful, paving the way for other clubs.