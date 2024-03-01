"FC Goa showed their quality, that's why they were unbeaten in the first leg of the season" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has heaped praise on FC Goa for how they fought back despite being a goal down after the Islanders' 1-1 draw against the Gaurs on Wednesday, February 28.

About the drawn game at the Mumbai Football Arena, Kratky said during the post-match press conference:

"We know they (FC Goa) are a quality team. So I think we had a decent first half. We kept a lot of the ball and a lot of possession. And we started the second half very well. We scored a very good goal, through teamwork and a good combination of the cross and finish. It was very good. And then, FC Goa showed their quality. That's why they were unbeaten in the first leg of the season."

Vikram Partap Singh opened the scoring for Mumbai City with his 46th-minute strike before Mohammad Yasir equalized for FC Goa in the 61st minute.

An optimistic Kratky, who credited his players for their efforts, especially in the second half despite the pressure, opened up by saying:

"I don't feel anxious. I trust the boys. And they put the bodies on the line, they fought. And, you know, we took the point. So it was a very good team spirit in it, and we fought until the end."

"I can feel why the coach (Marquez) feels they should have won" - Petr Kratky

Responding to his FC Goa counterpart Manolo Marquez's statement that the Gaurs deserved three points against Mumbai City, Petr Kratky asserted:

"I think if you compare both the halves, I think it's equal. I think it's a fair point. But if you look at just the last ten minutes, yes, I can feel why the coach (Marquez) feels they should have won because they should have scored."

About the absence of several prominent names from the squad due to injuries, the Czech-Australian tactician explained:

"Apuia (Lalengmawia Ralte) woke up a little bit sick, so we obviously have to have to look after him. Same with Diaz. A little bit of something's going around, so we have to be careful because it's games coming, but, yeah, they will be ready for the next game. Ayush (Chhikara) ended up sore and we wanted to take precaution because he's a very important player for us. For us, the health of the player is the most important thing. So we make sure, nothing goes wrong."

Speaking highly about Mumbai City FC's 22-year-old goalscorer Vikram Partap Singh, who has four goals and an assist in 15 ISL matches this season, an elated Kratky added:

"I think he's a really good winger. He's working hard, he has the speed to run behind as well. And he's getting better with the ball as well in a combination play. And he's in the right place at the right time. You know, that's what a striker needs to have. Also that instinct, I'm very happy for him. There is always a possibility he will move as a striker later on. But at the moment he does well on the wing."

Mumbai City FC are currently second in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 32 points from 16 matches, trailing league leaders Odisha FC by three points.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are fourth with 29 points from 16 matches.