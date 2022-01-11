"Feel we probably should have had even more points" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC have now played out all their league games in the first phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. They have positioned themselves fourth in the points table with 16 points. However, head coach Owen Coyle believes, based on their performances, they deserved to have more points in their bank but lacked the clinical finishing.

Addressing the press ahead of their clash against SC East Bengal, the Jamshedpur FC boss said on Monday:

"I feel we probably should have had even more points, but again we have to be clinical at the right times. I think we’ve had more attempts than any other team in the league through some very good plays; we’re entertaining and exciting to watch and we have to continue doing that. There are things that we can still get better at, but I think we’ve worked very hard."

Owen Coyle further added:

"We aimed to collect those three points in place of one or two draws we have had when we felt we should have won. If you look at the two games we’ve lost - with Mumbai City FC we were 3-0 down after 20 minutes but we came back strong to make it 3-2. From there we could have made something of the game. And the Chennaiyin FC game was one we wished we had never lost as we were the better team for the entire duration of the match."

So far, Jamshedpur FC have won and drawn four matches with just two losses. In their last match, the Red Miners came away with a 3-2 victory against NorthEast United FC in a dramatic encounter.

Asked what the team's focus will be going forward, the gaffer said:

"What’s important now is that half of the season is over and we can't let that affect us. We have to make sure we accumulate more points than we did in the first half of the season and if we do that, then of course it's not rocket science to figure out that we’ll get into the Top 4. which is where we want to be."

"I am very impressed with their appetite" - Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle on SC East Bengal

While Jamshedpur FC have been flying high and snapping up memorable victories, their opponents SC East Bengal have been struggling. They are the only side still winless in the league and sit at the bottom of the table. The Red & Gold Brigade have managed to come away with six draws and four defeats in the first half of the season.

However, recently, under interim coach Renedy Singh, the team has shown some signs of recovery and more importantly the grit to fight. All three of their previous encounters have ended in draws. They also managed to hold reigning champions Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 stalemate in their last game.

Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle only had words of appreciation for SCEB's string of recent performances.

"I have been very impressed by the SC East Bengal side lately and all credits to Renedy [Singh] who has come in as a coach and shown all the hallmarks of being an outstanding coach moving forward. It's always great when you see young coaches really taking their chances when they get them. But we have to make sure we are at our very best to win a tough game," the Jamshedpur FC coach said.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss further added:

"SC East Bengal is working their socks off, which has been evident in their last few games. Every one of them is putting their shoulder to the wheel, helping their teammates and I am very impressed with their appetite, their work rate, so we have to make sure we match that and look to play our own style of football."

