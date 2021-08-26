Fixtures confirmed for 130th edition of Durand Cup

The fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, were announced on August 25 (Wednesday). A total of 16 teams will compete in India's most prestigious event starting on September 5, with the finals to be staged on October 3.

The 16 teams are drawn across four groups of four teams each. All matches will take place across multiple venues in Kolkata. The opening match of the season will commence at 4:15 PM, while the remaining group stage matches and the quarter-final matches are scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have been drawn into Group A of the Durand Cup this year alongside Bengaluru United FC, CRPF and the Indian Air Force Football Team.

Two Indian Super League sides, Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa, will play alongside the Army Green Football Team and Sudeva Delhi FC in the Group B matches. Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Navy Football Team and Delhi FC will compete in Group C of the event.

Group D of this year's Durand Cup will witness Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Hyderabad FC and Gokulam Kerala FC compete for a place in the quarter-finals.

Durand Cup 2021 Fixtures

Durand Cup Group A

September 5 – 4:15 pm – Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC, VYBK

September 6 – 3:00 pm – CRPF vs Bengaluru United, Kalyani

September 9 – 3:00 pm – Indian Air Force vs FCBU, Kalyani

September 10 – 3:00 pm – CRPF vs Mohammedan SC, Kalyani

September 14 – 3:00 pm – Mohammedan SC vs FCBU, Kalyani

September 14 – 3:00 pm – CRPF vs Indian Air Force, MB

Durand Cup Group B

September 6 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi, MB

September 7 – 3:00 pm – FC Goa vs Army Green, VYBK

September 10 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green, MB

September 13 – 3:00 pm – FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi, VYBK

September 17 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, VYBK

September 17 – 3:00 pm – Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi, MB

Durand Cup Group C

September 8 – 3:00 pm – Delhi FC vs Indian Navy, MB

September 11 – 3:00 pm – Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy, VYBK

September 15 – 3:00 pm – Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, VYBK

September 18 – 3:00 pm – Delhi FC vs Bengaluru FC, MB

September 21 – 3:00 pm – Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy, VYBK

September 21 – 3:00 pm – Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters, MB

Our @thedurandcup mission has been outlined! ⚔️



Here's who we will line up against in the group stage ⏩#DurandCup #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/09Fan9SmZN — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 25, 2021

Durand Cup Group D

September 9 – 3:00 pm – Assam Rifles vs Army Red, VYBK

September 12 – 3:00 pm – Assam Rifles vs Hyderabad FC, MB

September 12 – 3:00 pm – Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red, Kalyani

September 16 – 3:00 pm – Gokulam Kerala vs Hyderabad FC, Kalyani

September 19 – 3:00 pm – Army Red vs Hyderabad FC, VYBK

September 19 – 3:00 pm – Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala, Kalyan

Durand Cup 2021 Knockouts Stage

September 23 - 3:00 pm - QF1 - VYBK

September 24 - 3:00 pm - QF2 - Kalyani

September 24 - 3:00 pm - QF3 - MB

September 24 - 3:00 pm - QF4 - VYBK

September 27 - TBD - SF1 - VYBK

September 29 - TBD - SF2 - VYBK

October 3 - TBD - Final - VYBK

Edited by Anantaajith Ra