Former assistant Gerard Zaragoza appointed as new Bengaluru FC head coach mid-season | Indian Super League 2023-24

Bengaluru FC have appointed former assistant coach Gerard Zaragoza as their new head coach, the club announced on Thursday.

The Spaniard was assistant to Carles Cuadrat (who is currently the head coach of East Bengal) when the Blues won the Indian Super League in 2018-19.

Zaragoza arrives in Bengaluru from Khor Fakkan, a club based in the United Arab Emirates. Here's what he said after putting pen to paper on the deal:

“This is a football club that I hold close to my heart, and the decision to return to this family has been the easiest one to make. I know the circumstances in which I am arriving at the club are extremely difficult, but also very challenging. I am sure that with the right direction, this club can get back to where it belongs."

He added:

"I can’t wait to arrive in India and begin work with the players and the staff. Most of all, I am looking forward to a reunion with the wonderful fans of this club. Together, we will make this right."

It has to be admitted that the 41-year-old has little senior managerial experience and will have big shoes to fill at the Kanteerava.

The Blues parted ways with former head coach Simon Grayson after their harrowing 0-4 loss to Mumbai City last week.

Former India international Renedy Singh was the interim head coach during their 0-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday.

Zaragoza has a squad that underperformed after the highs of last season. The Bengaluru-based franchise reached the final of both the Indian Super League and Super Cup. Unfortunately, they were beaten by East Bengal and Odisha FC, respectively, and failed to get their hands on any silverware.

However, they won the Durand Cup last season, which was the last trophy they have got their hands on.

Gerard Zaragoza has a task on his hands

Expand Tweet

Bengaluru FC, who are ranked in the ninth position of the league table at the time of writing with just seven points to their name, host Jamshedpur FC at the Kanteerava on Saturday. That will be Zaragoza's first game in charge of the first team.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has spoken of how morale is high in the side, despite the changes that are taking place. However, it remains to be seen how the team responds to the tactics of the new coach as well as the ideas that he brings with him.