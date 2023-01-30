"He never stops" - NorthEast United boss Vincenzo Alberto Annese lauds 'incredible' Adrian Luna after loss to ISL 2022-23 Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United FC lost 2-0 to Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi today (Sunday, January 29).

Dimitrios Diamantakos found the back of the net twice to hand Kerala Blasters a win against NorthEast United. The Highlanders struggled to have any joy against the hosts and had just one shot on target on the night.

Speaking ahead of the game, NorthEast United head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese stressed the need for his team to improve their away performances. Asked if he was pleased with the display in Kochi, he replied:

"I'm so happy with the performance because we created two or three chances here, but didn't score. I think we did well. We missed many counter-attacking chances where we could have really punished them. We prepared for the game like this.

"For sure, during the eight games that I have been here, I know that this is our best performance away. It is not easy to play against Kerala Blasters after their two consecutive defeats."

Annese went on to wax lyrical about Kerala Blasters star Adrian Luna. The NorthEast United boss lauded him, saying:

"I noted that they have good quality, each player, especially the foreigners, they make a big difference between both teams. Luna runs for 90 minutes everywhere on the field, he never stops.

"I wish I had one player on my team like that for 90 minutes. It will be a huge plus for each team in the competition. Defense, attack, [Luna is] everywhere on the field, cannot be marked."

The Italian tactician claimed that Luna made the difference for Kerala Blasters on the night. He said:

"He makes a really big difference between the two teams because, if you look, he goes into space to create space all the time. He makes the difference between the strategy that one can team can improve and that one team can sit back. He creates space all the time.

"I think, honestly, between the two teams today, this kind of a player makes a big, big difference. I think most of the time teamwork gives results all the time, but the incredible quality of this player [made the difference] today."

Joseba Beitia made his debut for NorthEast United on the night after joining them from Rajasthan United. Asked what he thought about the midfielder's display, Annese replied:

"So good because he trained with us for only four days. It's a big plus for us because we have less foreigners available, especially considering our captain Wilmar [Jordan Gil] is out due to suspension, so atleast we have a good foreigner to change.

"We were missing [like Beitia] after Jon [Gaztanaga], our other Spanish midfielder, left us. We need this kind of a player, we need this kind of personality in the middle. I think he did well."

The NorthEast United coach added:

"Of course, we have to take it step by step, game by game because it is not easy to train for only four days and play directly in the competition. But, I really liked the way he played."

Asked if he hopes to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes, Annese replied:

"I think we will continue with this [squad] till the end of the season because we don’t have a lot of games remaining. We're okay like this. I'm also happy with the players I have. I'm not complaining."

Annese also pointed out how NorthEast United conceded both goals when defender Gaurav Bora was receiving treatment. He stated:

"New coach, new strategy, something happens all the time, especially during games. During the game, if you look well, [Gaurav] Bora gets injured, goes out, and comes back. In this time, we concede three goals in three minutes."

"If Bora was on the field, we could have believed in something more. Maybe we finish the first half [at 0-0] and they get nervous that they cannot score against then, then we can play and try to counter-attack in a better way. But we did well in each position."

"We have built something important for the future" - NorthEast United coach Annese

NorthEast United sit at the bottom of the ISL table with four more games left to play. Asked what lies ahead of the Highlanders, Annese replied:

"Now, we play with one team where we need to get the win. Plans for the next season are in the hands of my technical director. I'm really ready to do the maximum that I can to achieve the best for my players.

"I think we have done well till now, we have built something important for the future. It doesn't matter that the results don't come, this is kind of a process."

He concluded:

"I believe so much in hard work, I believe so much in some good advice for the future. Step by step, we can really go up. Although we are last, we need to try for something more, we need to do something more game by game."

NorthEast United will face Jamshedpur FC at home in their next ISL 2022-23 game on Saturday, February 4.

