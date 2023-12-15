"He (Petr Kratky) came at the right time for our club" - defender Rostyn Griffiths ahead of home tie with East Bengal | Indian Super League 2023-24 

Mumbai City clash against East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. The home team have a strong defensive unit which allows them to keep clean sheets more often than not and seamlessly transition into attacking positions.

One of the key members of this defensive unit, Rostyn Griffiths, has made a name for himself among the Mumbai faithful, who turn up day after day to see their hero play.

Addressing the media ahead of the game along with head coach Petr Kratky, Griffiths seemed relaxed and comfortable with an eye on the goal ahead of him.

"Modern-day football is quite challenging. We have seen a few sloppy goals this season. Goa is not an easy place to go to but I am pleased with what we came home with. I am excited to be back in Mumbai and play a home game here," said Griffiths.

Griffiths was put on the spot when he was asked about what new head coach Kratky brings to the dressing room but he answered with a composure.

"I think he (Kratky) came at the right time for our club, when our ACL campaign ended. He has come in with fresh eyes and a fresh energy. As good as it was for our club, the Champions League took the wind out of us a bit, and he can add a fresh touch to that," he elaborated.

"He (Kratky) is really good with the young players" - Rostyn Griffiths

Rostyn Griffiths in action for Mumbai City. (ISL)

Griffiths, who is one of the senior members of the Mumbai squad at the moment, won the Hero Player of the Match for his stellar showing against FC Goa in their previous game.

The Australian is pleased to come back to Mumbai after a gap of more than 40 days; they last played an ISL game against Punjab FC on 2 November.

He continued to wax lyrical about what new coach Kratky can bring to the club as well as praise the Mumbai City fans for their loyal support to the club through thick and thin.

"You can get complacent a bit at times and since he is new here, he can see where we need to work upon and improve. We need to build on that. He is really good with the young players, which is beneficial for our squad since we have a lot of such players. He has got a really good eye for detail. This will only help us in the long run. Our home fans are really good. From their point of view, it is an exciting period," said Griffiths.