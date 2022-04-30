"He will know what is best for us" - Seriton Fernandes on the appointment of Carlos Pena as FC Goa head coach

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa recently announced that former left-back Carlos Pena would be their new head coach for the upcoming season. Along with the entirety of the Gaurs fanbase, defender Seriton Fernandes is excited for the Spaniard's return to the club.

The duo shared a dressing room at FC Goa for two seasons when Carlos Pena was still plying his trade as a footballer. During this period, the Goan club conquered the 2019 Hero Super Cup and the 2019-20 ISL League Winners Shield.

Pena has now returned as the new gaffer and Fernandes opined, during an interaction with the Bridge, that his return was 'good news' for the team. He said:

"I had many wonderful moments with Pena and we lifted two trophies together (for FC Goa). It's a joy to have him back, his return is good news for all of us. As a former footballer himself with plenty of experience, he will know what is best for us."

In his two years in India, the FC Barcelona youth graduate played 39 matches and registered two goals and an assist from the full-back position. Carlos Pena has trained under some of the finest coaches and has been a passionate student of the game.

"He truly lives the game" - Seriton Fernandes on FC Goa's new head coach Carlos Pena

Last season, the 38-year-old took over as coach of the Albacete Balompié youth team before returning to India. Although he has gained some experience in the last two years, it's seemingly a risk on the part of FC Goa to appoint Pena as their head coach.

However, Seriton Fernandes remains confident as he underlines that Pena was studying the finer details of the game right from his playing days. The Spanish defender also has experience playing in India. Seriton Fernandes explained:

"He (Pena) is very passionate about the game, he studies it unlike any other teammate I have ever had. Even when he was a player, on flights or in his hotel room I would find him studying something about the game - and not only the ISL. He truly lives the game. And his experience of having played in India would hold him in good stead."

