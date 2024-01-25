Heading to the Super Cup, our sole aim was to play the three group matches and return to Kochi for ISL preparation - Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has opened up about his team's dismal performance in the ongoing 2024 Indian Super Cup which is being held in Bhubaneswar.

The Blasters, who were placed in Group B, failed to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, having won just one of their three matches.

They finished third in Group B behind Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. Shillong Lajong FC finished fourth in the group.

Speaking to On Manorama, the 46-year-old said:

"I can understand the anguish and frustration of our fans. When expectations are unmet, they will be disappointed."

"Nothing went right for us in the Super Cup. As we were already missing the services of some of the key players, we took part in the Super Cup fearing that the side could be further depleted if the remaining players too get injured. When we headed to Bhubaneswar, our sole aim was to play the three group matches and return to Kochi to prepare for the ISL."

"We had to overcome many obstacles to compete in the Super Cup" - Ivan Vukomanovic after Kerala Blasters' exit

Despite their poor run in the Super Cup, the Serbian remains optimistic that it won't affect the Kerala Blasters when the second half of the league commences.

About the challenges his team had to overcome during the tournament, Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"We had to overcome many obstacles to compete in the Super Cup. The side was hit hard by a string of injuries which kept about half a dozen key players out of action. Besides, three more players missed the Super Cup on account of national commitments. Even during the tournament, some of the players sustained injuries. When a team misses the services of the main players, it is difficult to perform well in such a tough tournament"

With the second half of the ongoing ISL edition set to commence on Wednesday, January 31, Kerala Blasters will be hoping to put aside their recent disappointment and continue from where they left when the league went into a break last month.

Currently, they are on top of the table with 26 points from 12 matches and the three-time runners-up have a golden opportunity to clinch their first-ever ISL title if they extend their winning run in the league.