Hyderabad FC striker Aaren D'Silva likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury

Hyderabad FC striker Aaren D'Silva is likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Sportskeeda has learned.

It is understood that D'Silva incurred this injury in training which got inflamed and took a more serious turn during Hyderabad's 0-2 loss to FC Goa at the Maidaan in Gachibowli earlier this month.

While the Goan is sure to miss out on a few matches at the moment and is undergoing scans to determine the duration of his layoff, a final call about its extent will be taken soon.

The 26-year-old striker, who can play on both flanks of the attack as well as upfront, was the sole hope for the Nawabs after the exodus that took place at the end of the winter transfer window.

In his absence, head coach Thangboi Singto has had to push young Joseph Sunny and attacking midfielder-winger Makan Chothe to don the role.

Hyderabad will miss Alex Saji and Joao Victor in their next game

A lunging Alex Saji in action for Hyderabad FC on Saturday. (EBFC)

D'Silva's time away from the pitch will come as a huge blow to the Yellow and Black given that his contributions with and without the ball in the final third are invaluable.

He made a mark for himself with the hat trick he bagged against Tribhuwan Army in the Durand Cup earlier this season and promised plenty for the ISL season ahead.

Hyderabad were beaten by a 0-1 scoreline by East Bengal at home in the ISL on Saturday.

Cleiton Silva was the goalscorer for the Torchbearers, returning to haunt the Nawabs yet again after having scored four goals against them already this season.

The Nawabs missed out on putting the finishing touches to all the attacking moves that they made in the game, and the lack of an experienced striker was visible, although the young Joseph gave his heart out for the badge.

D'Silva's absence, along with that of Alex Saji and Joao Victor (the duo was sent off against East Bengal and have hereby incurred a suspension) for Hyderabad's next game at Bengaluru FC on February 24 will be deeply felt.