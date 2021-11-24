Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC (HFC) in their opening game of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Vladimir Koman scored the lone goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Hyderabad FC began the game well, dominating possession in the early moments. Their first chance of the night came after a miscommunication between Chennaiyin FC defenders Reagan Singh and Salam Ranjan Singh. HFC forward Bartholomew Ogbeche ran through on goal but fired his shot straight at Vishal Kaith in goal.

Manolo Marquez's men also lost left-winger Halicharan Narzary early on to injury and he was replaced by Nikhil Poojary. The latter had an instant impact on the game, running at the opposition backline and winning fouls.

Hyderabad FC's pressure then brought about a moment of madness from Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Kaith. He raced out of his box and unnecessarily fouled Ogbeche to give away a free-kick on the edge of the box. The resulting set-piece was a good one by Edu Garcia but Kaith redeemed himself with an excellent save.

Ogbeche was involved once again, sending Mohammad Yasir through on goal with a ball that split open the Chennaiyin FC defense. Yasir sent the ball past Kaith, but the play was called back for offside.

Hyderabad FC received yet another chance in the first half when another defensive miscommunication sent Ogbeche through. The forward raced beyond Chennaiyin FC centre-backs Ranjan Singh and Slavko Damjanovic but ended up rifling his shot over the crossbar from close range.

The Marina Machans' only real effort in the first half came a while afterwards. Following some good build-up play, the ball ended up at the feet of Ariel Borysiuk. The Chennaiyin FC midfielder released a shot from distance, but the ball went hopelessly wide.

At half-time, Hyderabad FC had the upper hand on the pitch and statistically in their ISL opener. Marquez's men ended the half with eight shots (two on target) and 58% possession. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC managed just two shots, neither of which were on target.

Chennaiyin FC step up in second half to beat Hyderabad FC via Vladimir Koman's penalty in ISL 2021-22 opener

Chennaiyin FC improved tenfold in the second half after a tepid first-half showing. Bozidar Bandovic's side looked more compact in defense, while also stepping up the pace in their midfield play to create more chances.

Hyderabad FC then received their first big chance of the second half. Edu Garcia swung in a free-kick from the left-wing which inevitably beat Kaith in goal and went in.

However, Chinglensana Singh was in an offside position when he attempted to head Garcia's cross. While he didn't make any contact with the ball, the goal was still ruled out for offside as the Nizams continued to wait for their first goal of the new ISL season.

A few minutes later, Chennaiyin FC created their best chance of the match. Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was kept silent for most of the game, picked up the ball on the right wing and fired a good shot on goal from inside the box. It was a narrow angle, but Chhangte still forced an excellent save from ISL veteran Laxmikant Kattimani.

In the 66th minute, Bandovic's side received an even better opportunity to take the lead. A mistimed clearance from the Hyderabad FC defense saw the ball balloon up in the air before falling to youngster Hitesh Sharma just inside the box. Sharma miscontrolled it and was caught napping by Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa.

Thapa looked to take the ball forward but was clipped by Sharma and won his side a penalty. Vladimir Koman, who was key to Chennaiyin FC's improvement in the second half, stepped up and buried the spot-kick into the bottom corner to put them ahead.

It was the Marina Machans' first goal and the 18th across all teams in the ongoing ISL season.

The goal seemingly took the wind out of Hyderabad FC's sails as the Marina Machans grew into the game. An agitated Marquez made four substitutions at once, with one of them, Javier Siveiro, even registering a header on target. However, Kaith saved it easily in what was the last meaningful chance of a engaging yet cagey ISL match.

Chennaiyin FC's defense then withstood a wave of Hyderabad FC pressure to pick up all three points in their ISL 2021-22 opener. Bandovic's side still have work to do, but will be happy to have collected a win and a clean sheet to kick off the season.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, were left to rue their missed chances on the night. They will now look to get their first points of the new ISL season in their game against Mumbai City FC on November 27.

