SC East Bengal bring in Naocha Singh on loan from Mumbai City FC

Earlier today, SC East Bengal announced the arrival of Naocha Singh, on loan from Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2021-22 ISL season.

Naocha Singh played a vital role in Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League winning campaign in the 2020-21 season. He featured in all matches for the Malabarians during the competition. He also played a key role in the team's 2019 Durand Cup success.

Naocha is capable of playing on either flank. He started his journey with NEROCA FC's youth team and went on to play for TRAU FC, before returning to NEROCA FC during the 2018-19 I-League campaign.

On joining the Red and Gold Brigade, he said:

"I am looking forward to turning out for SC East Bengal. It is such a prestigious club and has such rich history. I will try and help the team this season and also get important minutes under my belt," said the 22-year old.

Marco Rivera delighted with Naocha signing

Head coach Marco Rivera is delighted to bring Naocha Singh onboard for the remainder of the season. The Red and Gold Brigade have suffered whenever their full-backs have had to sit out and were forced to make some makeshift adjustments. The Spanish coach expressed his views on the latest entry into the team's dressing room. He said:

"Naocha is a strong defender with impressive qualities and we are very happy to have him with us in SC East Bengal. At a very young age, he has tasted success and also knows what it means to play for big clubs in India."

The Kolkata-based club are scheduled to play Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday, February 2, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. It will be an important clash for Marco Rivera's men as they look to bounce back from the Kolkata derby defeat against Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande