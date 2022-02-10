"I had a good conversation with the club" - Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic on his contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC 

Kerala Blasters FC battled a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp and still emerged as one of the more consistent sides in the ongoing ISL 2021-22. Not only have their players gelled well on the pitch, they've also looked like a group of professionals off it. A lot of credit for this needs to go to head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

But more good news is on the way for the Yellow Army, as the gaffer said in a pre-match press conference that his contract extension would "not be a problem."

Vukomanovic said:

"Yes, we (the club and the head coach) had a good conversation. I think that there will be no problem to see each other hopefully next year."

Kerala Blasters are second in the points table with 23 points from 13 games, but the team has had to overcome a lot of hurdles. Asked about the season so far, the gaffer said:

"I think that now all the teams are entering the final period where you need to fight for those points. Many teams are suffering with many issues that were not planned, say the mid-season break, COVID-19 oubtbreak and all these things. We are seeing a lot of injuries. So far we are happy with the things that we're doing. We're very happy with the boys and the level they're showing me during the training session and the games."

On Thursday they face Jamshedpur FC, another high-flying outfit. The last time the two met it was an end-to-end encounter with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. How does Vukomanovic evaluate the opposition?

He said:

"Tomorrow's opponent (Jamshedpur FC) is a tough team. It will be a very hard game. I expect nothing but duels, running all around. And I think the team who stays more concentrated, will get on top. It will be a very hard game, I think for both teams. It depends on how both of us will face tomorrow's moment. And you know, like I always like to say let the better team win. And, in these circumstances of course, many teams have to be very prudent and careful about the fitness level, about what's happening around. So we'll see tomorrow."

"We have enough fuel to face any opponent" - Kerala Blasters FC boss ahead of Jamshedpur FC clash

Due to COVID-19 outbreak in multiple camps, several ISL matches were postponed, pending matches rescheduled and a revised fixtures list released. Kerala Blasters now have to play three matches in seven days in the second half of February.

The Kerala Blasters coach was asked if it puts additional pressure on the team to get results in the other games because in those three matches recovery time would be less?

"Yeah, it must be like that because there were some changes in the calendar due to COVID outbreak, you know. And now it's about how we will modify the training program, how we will modify our game plan and everything. So, we have to take it game by game, seeing who is available, if anyone has any issues. So far we are alright. We're expecting Rahul KP to be back with the team as an extra weapon," Vukomanovic said.

He then added:

"If anybody asks us, of course, we would like to have that on a longer term, but it's not up to us. We have to adapt. We have to go through it and play those games. So that's it. We had a long period behind us, I think. We have enough fuel to face any opponent, to face every game and hope for the best."

Kerala Blasters are on the verge of bettering two previous personal records for most wins (7) and most points (26 points) in a season. Asked about the same, the head coach said:

"From one perspective, now that I know of this, it gives us extra motivation. Of course, from the other perspective, for the coaching stuff and organizers, we cannot base our preparations and our strategy on these statistics. These statistics are really nice to hear. Of course we want to achieve as many points as we can and we want to fight for every point."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan