I-League 2020/21: Fixtures announced for championship and relegation rounds

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures of the remaining matches of the I-League 2020-21 on Tuesday. Teams have been divided into championship and relegation rounds after the end of the first leg of fixtures. While the championship matches will kick off on March 5, the relegation round will begin the following day.

A shortened format of I-League 2020/21

The regular format of the I-League was changed into a shorter one this season. On conclusion of the round-robin fixtures, clubs have been divided into two groups of six and five sides, according to the I-League standings.

The top six teams are set to play against each other once to determine the I-League champions. The bottom five teams, meanwhile, will face each other once to avoid relegation.

After the end of round-robin play, Churchill Brothers, RG Punjab FC, Real Kashmir, Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala FC, and TRAU FC have qualified for the top-six. Aizawl FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennai City FC, NEROCA FC, and Indian Arrows will battle it out among themselves to avoid relegation.

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈 ✅



Undefeated @Churchill_Goa sit atop the rankings as we wrap up Phase I of the #HeroILeague 🏆



Who do you tip to finish on top come the end of the season?#LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/EI9S2YhdNB — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 1, 2021

It is important to note that the teams will carry forward their earned points into the next round of fixtures. The winners of the championship round will earn the right to represent India in the AFC Cup 2022.

While things may seem competitive in the championship round, the relegation round has almost no contest. Sudeva FC are protected from relegation by franchise rights. AIFF's immunity of developmental team Indian Arrows and Chennai City FC's ISL aspirations will also prevent the two teams' relegation. The relegation round is essentially a survival contest between Aizawl FC and NEROCA FC.

The entirety of the league is being held in Kolkata to avoid logistical hassles during the pandemic. Kalyani Stadium, Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Customs Ground, and Kishore Bharati Stadium have hosted the league games so far.

Advertisement

Full list of fixtures of 2020/21 I-League Championship and Relegation Rounds

Luka Majcen (Churchill Brothers FC) is the top-scorer of the 2020-21 I-league with 7 goals.

Find the full list of fixtures for the Championship as well as the Relegation Rounds of I-League 2020/21.

I-League 2020/21 Championship Round Fixtures:

5th March, 2 PM - Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers

5th March, 4.05 PM - Mohammedan SC vs TRAU

5th March, 7 PM - RG Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

10th March, 2 PM - RG Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC

10th March, 04.05 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU

10th March, 7 PM - Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC

15th March, 2 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC

15th March, 4 PM - TRAU vs RG Punjab FC

15th March, 7 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC

21st March, 2 PM - TRAU vs Churchill Brothers FC

21st March, 04.05 PM - Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

21st March, 7 PM - RG Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC

27th March, TBD - Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC

27th March, TBD - Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC

Advertisement

27th March, TBD - Churchill Brothers vs RG Punjab FC

I-League 2020/21 Relegation Round Fixtures:

6th March, 2 PM - Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

6th March, 7 PM - Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC

11th March, 2 PM - NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC

11th March, 7 PM - Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC

16th March, 2 PM - Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows

16th March, 7 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC

20th March, 2 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows

20th March, 7 PM - Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC

26th March, TBD - NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC

26th March, TBD - Indian Arrows vs Sudeva Delhi FC

All I-League games will be telecast live on 1Sports LIVE. The matches can also be streamed live on their Facebook page.