Juan Mera has become a known figure on the Indian football circuit, having played two seasons in the I-League with teams like East Bengal FC (Quess East Bengal FC) and NEROCA.

Juan Mera was introduced to Indian football when erstwhile East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia brought him to East Bengal during the 2019-20 season. The Spanish midfielder played 16 games for East Bengal that season, scoring two goals and bagging two assists as East Bengal finished the campaign as runners-up.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Juan Mera decided to return to India and signed for NEROCA.

Last season, Juan Mera played ten games for NEROCA, scoring two goals and bagging five assists.

Juan Mera has joined RoundGlass Punjab FC for the 2022-23 I-League season

Juan Mera is a versatile midfielder and a quality addition to RoundGlass Punjab FC's squad, and the Spaniard will hope to achieve his dream of winning the I-League title.

We at Sportskeeda caught up with the Spanish midfielder before the I-League season started for an exclusive interview.

The excerpts from the interview with Juan Mera are listed below.

1: How did you get into football and later into professional football?

Juan: I started playing football at the age of 5 years and later started playing professionally when I turned 16; I was very young but eager to succeed in the world of football.

2: What was your childhood like in Gijon?

Juan: Gijon is my favorite city in the world. It is the city where my family and friends are, and it is very special to me.

3: Spain has one of the best youth structures in terms of football in the world, could you give us an insight into it from a player’s point of view?

Juan: In Spain, there are very good academies where boys start training at a very early age and they learn a lot about the sport. This training holds them in good stead as they get older, as it gives them an edge over players from other countries.

4: At what age do you think you played your first competitive match/tournament?

Juan: I played my first official professional game when I was 16 years old. I was very young, but I knew that I could contribute a lot to the team, and that’s how I continued and kept improving myself.

5: How was your time with Sporting Gijon B and with Celta Vigo B?

Juan: Sporting Gijon is the team of my life. I played for this club for more than ten years and I think that was the most beautiful stage of my life. I was at Celta de Vigo for a season, but it was very good too. We had an incredible season, and I had some amazing teammates.

6: This season you have joined RoundGlass Punjab FC. What are your initial thoughts about the club?

Juan: I am very happy and excited about this project and looking forward to the season ahead. It's a very professional club and I think we have a squad ready to compete to win the league.

7: You have spent around two seasons in India. What is your impression of the quality of Indian players, and have you seen any improvement in them during your spell here?

Juan: I have seen significant improvements among the Indian players in the last couple of years. The players at the youth level are doing great, and if their growth continues, India will soon have an excellent team to compete well in Asia.

Juan Mera during a practice session (Image courtesy: RoundGlass Punjab FC Media)

8. What are your goals for the upcoming season?

Juan: Honestly, my goal is to win the league. It is something I have been pursuing these past two years in India, and I think I am finally ready to achieve it this year with this incredible team.

9: Your favorite footballing moments in life and in India so far?

Juan: For me, the best footballing moment in India so far was the Kolkata derby. It was an incredible experience to be able to play such an exciting and historic game.

10: Your favorite Indian footballer and foreign player playing in India?

Juan: I like Liston Colaco among the Indian footballers and Roy Krishna among the foreign players.

11: Your favorite footballer/footballing idol growing up?

Juan: Francesco Totti.

12: Favourite Indian food?

Juan: I love Paneer. So, I enjoy any Paneer dish which is not too spicy.

13: A place in India that has touched your heart and why?

Juan: Kolkata. It was my first city when I arrived in India, and I think I will always carry it in my heart.

14: Any message to the RoundGlass Punjab fans that you want to give?

Juan: The management has assembled a great team, and we are going to fight to win this championship. We have a team with a lot of ambition and a desire to show that we can take the title. I would request the fans to come out in large numbers and support us as we give our best on the field to achieve our goals.

RoundGlass Punjab FC finished third in the regular season and fifth in the championship stage last term. Juan Mera will be keen to help the club secure a better position in the upcoming season.

