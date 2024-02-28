I-League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC clash

Churchill Brothers caused a major upset when they beat Delhi FC 2-0 in the I-League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Tuesday.

Very few supporters of the home team expected them to put up such a strong showing against Delhi, who have been traveling well, But Churchill put in a display that will now give them a lot of confidence.

With the win, Churchill Brothers move one spot up to the ninth position with 17 points to their name.

Delhi FC, meanwhile, remain in the seventh position with 22 points, with only five points separating the two teams now.

Ogana Louis scored a brace for Churchill Brothers against Delhi FC

Ogana Louis was the star for Churchill Brothers against Delhi FC, with his twin strikes in the 12th and 20th minute sealing the deal for his team. While the second goal was a penalty, the first came via a header thanks to a looping ball from Abdou Samb.

The Nigerian striker will be extremely proud of his showing, especially since the Delhi FC defenders are quite hard to beat in set-piece routines.

Churchill must have worked hard on their set pieces to ensure that they overcame the challenge that was set to them by the visitors.

Churchill Brothers will also be pleased with the fact that they were able to win the midfield battles against Delhi FC. It is a known fact that Yan Law's side do not like to lose the ball easily and work, instead, to build possession from the back.

Churchill Brothers will now prepare to host Shillong Lajong on Monday, March 4, whereas Delhi FC will next be in action against Namdhari FC in an I-League fixture a day before.

