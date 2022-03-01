"I was not up to the mark this year" - Khalid Jamil on NorthEast United FC's season after draw against SC East Bengal

NorthEast United FC came away with a fighting 1-1 draw against bottom-placed SC East Bengal on Monday. It was their final game of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

Although SC East Bengal have another game in hand, tonight's draw might help the Highlanders avoid the bottom spot. NorthEast United FC are three points above the Bengal side.

Addressing the media after the game, NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil yet again took all the blame for himself. He admitted that the club couldn't hit the goals they had set ahead of the season. He said:

"The club gave us everything. Whatever I told them, they gave us. There is no complaint about it. The only big problem in our football, was that we didn't win the games initially. Then in the middle, we got injuries to some players. Then we brought in new players and they also need some time. Then I tried my best in seven-eight matches and then a new person came in and he also tried. So it was a mix."

Khalid has another year left on his contract with NorthEast United FC. Asked what his vision was before the season and if it will change for next season, the 44-year-old said:

"Before we started the season, I spoke to John sir and Priya madam, and they told me that they want to win the cup. But unfortunately, I was not up to the mark this year. We, everybody tried. I'm not blaming the players, I'm talking about myself. But I tried my best, but the results were not favoring us. And talking about next year, yes I have one year contract with them and let's see what is the future."

Will try to win the next match and dedicate the win to our fans: SC East Bengal boss Mario Rivera after draw against NorthEast United FC

Meanwhile, the game against the Highlanders was a massive opportunity for the Red & Gold Brigade to crawl out of the bottom spot. But Mario Rivera's men squandered the opportunity.

NorthEast United took the lead a minute before halftime through Marco Sahanek. SC East Bengal equalized early in the second half when Antonio Perosevic converted a penalty kick.

With just one game remaining for the season, Rivera was asked what his message would be for the fans. The Spanish gaffer said:

"Yeah, for the fans, we have to tell them that we tried and fought till the end. They can see that in our matches and we will try to win the next match and dedicate that win for them."

The Red and Gold brigade remain at the bottom with 11 points. They have one final game remaining against Bengaluru FC at the same venue on Saturday.

