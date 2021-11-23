"I am ready for the competition"- Odisha FC gaffer Kiko Ramirez ahead of their first game in the Indian Super League

Odisha FC will go up against Bengaluru FC on matchday 6 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Their head coach, Kiko Ramirez, and captain Hector Rodas speak to the press ahead of their first encounter in the Indian Super League.

Kiko feels he and his side are ready to go into battle after a difficult and effective pre-season.

"I am ready for the competition. I also feel that the team is prepared for the ISL. We had a long pre-season where we prepare for everything for the competition. It is going to be a tough game. Bengaluru won the first game. They have good attackers and they have a good history in the ISL. We know it is going to be a hard match but we also know we are ready."

Speaking about their opponents Bengaluru FC, the Odisha FC coach believes it is important to be completely prepared and focused for the encounter at hand.

"Of course, the team has to be 100% focused in the game and not make any mistakes. We know that they have good quality attackers. So since the match starts, things have to be really focused."

Odisha FC gaffer reflect upon the pre-season

Kiko Ramirez also reflected upon his side, who had a massive overhaul coming into the competition. He stated that the pre-season has been effective in building team chemistry.

"We think being together in a long pre-season was really important, creating bonds between the foreigners, Indian players and the staff. So we think that the time we spent together and also we are in a good place. Now we feel that the team is strong. I am happy with the foreign players. They adapt quickly with the team, the culture, to the country and also to teh football."

The coach also stated that he will find it difficult to choose his starting line-up since the entire team has performed well in the pre-season.

