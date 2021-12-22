"I respect them a lot"- Hyderabad FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against SC East Bengal

Hyderabad FC will contest against SC East Bengal in their upcoming fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The Nizams were able to secure a hard fought draw against the Gaurs in their last outing in the ISL. A victory against SC East Bengal will take the Nizams closer to table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca addressed the media through a virtual press conference ahead of the team's encounter against the Kolkata-based club. Manolo Marquez was slightly annoyed at being asked too many questions about Hyderabad FC's next opponent. He stated that he understands the conditions of SC East Bengal but preferred answering questions regarding his own team instead. He said:

"I am the coach of Hyderabad FC. All the questions are about East Bengal. I am not their coach. I respect them a lot. I can tell you that they started the season very late. They signed their players at the end when all teams had practically finished their recruitment. I know the coach. That's all. But I am the coach of Hyderabad FC."

The Hyderabad FC gaffer also pointed out that he was unhappy with how Asish Rai was injured from a tackle in their last match. He expressed his regret over the fact that nobody is talking about the injury and the unavailability of Rai.

"Every game is difficult"- Hyderabad FC coach on consolidating top 4 position by winning next game

Manolo Marquez believes the ISL is unpredictable given how the teams have fared so far. He said:

I think all of us agree that every game is difficult to win. Even when ATK Mohun Bagan was winning 3-1 against NorthEast United FC, we thought that the game is over. But a second goal from them meant they had the possibility to equalize."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Hyderabad FC head coach reflected on the side's last game against FC Goa. He mentioned that the team got a fair result because it was the opponents who started the game better. He added that it is better to secure a draw than to come back empty handed.

Edited by Diptanil Roy