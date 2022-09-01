"I think for the ISL teams they are taking this tournament very lightly"- Mohammedan SC's Marcus Joseph

Mohammedan SC made a flying start to their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with an opening-day win over reigning champions FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Since then, the Black Panthers have beaten the Indian Air Force FT and Jamshedpur FC, claiming first place in their group. Their most awaited group encounter against star-studded Bengaluru FC is still due, but Andrey Chernyshov's side have already booked a place in the knockout stage.

Star striker Marcus Joseph, who was the top scorer in the previous edition of the tournament, has been a treat to the eye in the current edition as well. In a conversation with the Durand Cup media, the Trinidadian forward spoke about the performance of the ISL teams in the ongoing Durand Cup. He said:

"I think for the ISL teams they are taking this tournament very lightly. But I think this tournament can be a good pre-season for them as well. So, it is better that they come to play the Durand Cup and give their best so that they can prepare themselves better for the coming ISL."

The Mohammedan SC star, who has been key in his team's win-run so far, iterated the importance of the 2022 Durand Cup. He said:

"All tournaments are same and important to me because all the other teams are competing to win the Durand cup. This time the Durand Cup is very important for us and it will help us to prepare ourselves for the coming I-League also. So, this time we are taking the Durand Cup very seriously."

Lack of goals isn't a concern for Mohammedan SC's Marcus Joseph

Joseph has been instrumental in the build-up to most of the goals scored by Mohammedan SC. However, Joseph has only been able to put the ball into the back of the net once during the ongoing Durand Cup. Commenting on his performance, Joseph said:

"For me, it’s not only about scoring but it’s also important for me to help my team to win the games also. So, it’s not only about me but also about my team. I am very happy to have all these achievements but still it’s all about the team and officials also."

The Black Panthers star also acknowledged the importance of the Durand Cup. He said:

"For me, the Durand Cup is very important tournament. It is a proud moment for any player to represent Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament. So, it’s a great achievement and also important for me to do good in this Durand Cup once more again."

Marcus Joseph and his teammates will be up against the mighty Bengaluru FC in their conclusive Group A fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, September 2. A win would guarantee a table-top spot for Mohammedan SC.

Edited by Ankush Das